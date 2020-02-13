Rail may be coming to Moreau Industrial Park; second tenant sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The EDC will pay $15,000 for a feasibility study to determine how much it would cost to get it operational and how many cars per week would need to use the line to make it financially viable. Brobston expects that to take about a month.

The short line operator in Fort Edward, SMS, has already said it would run the line, he added.

And Hexion, the only tenant in the park, wants rail.

But they could only fill three to five cars a week, he said.

“That’s not enough,” he said.

But another company is interested in coming into the park and use rail as well.

“We’re working with a company right now. They could operate without it but it would be beneficial if it was there,” he said.

Just driving goods from the park to the rail yard in Fort Edward can cost a company upward of $200,000 a year in truck and labor costs, he said.

“That’s the kind of impact rail can have quite quickly,” he said.

A rail car can carry twice as much weight as a tractor-trailer, as well.

“It’s harder to find tractor-trailer drivers. Rail is becoming more popular again,” he said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.