Rail may be coming to Moreau Industrial Park; second tenant sought

MOREAU — Saratoga County may get rail running at the Moreau Industrial Park and bring in a second tenant.
The industrial park, on Farnan Road, has been largely empty since it was built in the 1990s, with just one tenant.
The 243-acre park has water, sewer, three-phase electric and natural gas, which were expected to be enough to draw in businesses.
Recently, the town began getting calls from businesses interested in the park, which is an improvement, but no one has signed a lease.
“Once we let them know there isn’t rail access, we lose 80% of the interest,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
Technically, there is rail — the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency owns the short line that connects the industrial park to the Essity plant in the village of South Glens Falls and the main rail.
But it has not been used in decades.
“They bought it to keep it in abeyance for the future,” said Dennis Brobston, president of Saratoga County Economic Development Corp. “There’s still some track down.”
The crossings do not need to be recertified, because the rail was never officially abandoned.
“So that makes it easier” to restore the line, he said.
The EDC will pay $15,000 for a feasibility study to determine how much it would cost to get it operational and how many cars per week would need to use the line to make it financially viable. Brobston expects that to take about a month.
The short line operator in Fort Edward, SMS, has already said it would run the line, he added.
And Hexion, the only tenant in the park, wants rail.
But they could only fill three to five cars a week, he said.
“That’s not enough,” he said.
But another company is interested in coming into the park and use rail as well.
“We’re working with a company right now. They could operate without it but it would be beneficial if it was there,” he said.
Just driving goods from the park to the rail yard in Fort Edward can cost a company upward of $200,000 a year in truck and labor costs, he said.
“That’s the kind of impact rail can have quite quickly,” he said.
A rail car can carry twice as much weight as a tractor-trailer, as well.
“It’s harder to find tractor-trailer drivers. Rail is becoming more popular again,” he said.
