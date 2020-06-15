Rail bike company won't do Stony Creek route this year

Revolution Rail Co. won’t go forward with its plan to expand its rail bike operation on a stretch of rail line in the Stony Creek area this year.
Robert Harte, co-founder of the company, told the Warren County Public Works Committee at its meeting last month that it still planned to run pedal-powered rides in the northern section of rail between North Creek and Riparius and along the Hudson River in the North River area.
The county in February had approved Revolution Rail’s request to operate a third route on a stretch of rail line in Stony Creek. However, the company asked the county to take that section off the lease. Harte said the company had intended to base its operations for that stretch of the line at Thousands Acres Ranch. However, that facility is under new management.
“They don’t know what their status is,” he said.
Revolution Rail was seeking a reduction in the rent for use of the trails from $30,000 to $20,000 on the rationale that the company would be seeing at least one-third less business without this leg of the trail open.
A total of 16 bikes would operate on the North Creek to Riparius line and 16 in Stony Creek.
Harte and co-founder Michael Dupee were asking that the lease be pro-rated because the business is still not in operation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business is currently classified as recreation, which is not allowed to open until Phase 4. However, Harte said they were trying to get some clarity on that from the state. He pointed out that tennis courts and golf courses are allowed to be open as long as they maintain social distancing in groups of two and four.
“We only go out in (groups of) two and four and we’ve always been socially distancing. Is there a way we can be seen under that umbrella?” he asked.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover encouraged him to reach out to Empire State Development for guidance.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Brad Macgowan pointed out that there is money in the federal stimulus package and the state has plans to help small businesses.
“You’re not the only ones in this boat with this pandemic going on here,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan supported amending the contract. She pointed out that the county gave Americade $40,000 but is not looking to get back the money if the motorcyle event does not happen this year, but the county is asking Revolution Rail to adhere to the original terms of the contract.
Queensbury Supervisor-At-Large Michael Wild also supported the amendment.
“This is a difference between $20,000 and $30,000. We need to support our local businesses to get this recovery moving forward,” he said.
The full Board of Supervisors will vote on the amended contract at its Friday meeting.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
