Rail bike company won't do Stony Creek route this year

The business is currently classified as recreation, which is not allowed to open until Phase 4. However, Harte said they were trying to get some clarity on that from the state. He pointed out that tennis courts and golf courses are allowed to be open as long as they maintain social distancing in groups of two and four.

“We only go out in (groups of) two and four and we’ve always been socially distancing. Is there a way we can be seen under that umbrella?” he asked.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover encouraged him to reach out to Empire State Development for guidance.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Brad Macgowan pointed out that there is money in the federal stimulus package and the state has plans to help small businesses.

“You’re not the only ones in this boat with this pandemic going on here,” he said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan supported amending the contract. She pointed out that the county gave Americade $40,000 but is not looking to get back the money if the motorcyle event does not happen this year, but the county is asking Revolution Rail to adhere to the original terms of the contract.

Queensbury Supervisor-At-Large Michael Wild also supported the amendment.