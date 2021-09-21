 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rachel Seeber selected to attend D.C. leadership conference
0 comments

Rachel Seeber selected to attend D.C. leadership conference

{{featured_button_text}}

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has been selected to join a small group of county government leaders from across the country to participate in a leadership conference in November.

The 17th annual County Leadership Institute is a rigorous program developed by the National Association of Counties and Beacon Leadership Collaborative, designed to provide leadership strategies for county leaders to "address key issues facing their counties and constituents," according to a news release. 

“The County Leadership Institute provides a hands-on professional development experience that will help us accomplish our goals in Warren County,” Seeber said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and work with other county leaders as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”

Rachel Seeber

Seeber

A few county government officials are invited to attend the conference each year. The 2019 event included just 20 representatives from across the country.

Seeber, a Queensbury at-large supervisor, was nominated to take part in the conference by the New York State Association of Counties.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said Seeber’s nomination carries “great distinction,” and her attendance will pay off for the county.

“We are proud she was chosen,” he said in a statement. “This training will pay dividends for our entire board and the constituents we represent each day.”

The conference is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C from Nov. 7–11. 

0 comments
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gross! An up-close look at the secret world of banana slugs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News