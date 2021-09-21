Rachel Seeber selected to attend D.C. leadership conference

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has been selected to join a small group of county government leaders from across the country to participate in a leadership conference in November.

The 17th annual County Leadership Institute is a rigorous program developed by the National Association of Counties and Beacon Leadership Collaborative, designed to provide leadership strategies for county leaders to "address key issues facing their counties and constituents," according to a news release.

“The County Leadership Institute provides a hands-on professional development experience that will help us accomplish our goals in Warren County,” Seeber said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and work with other county leaders as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”

A few county government officials are invited to attend the conference each year. The 2019 event included just 20 representatives from across the country.

Seeber, a Queensbury at-large supervisor, was nominated to take part in the conference by the New York State Association of Counties.