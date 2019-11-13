GLENS FALLS — If you see Rachael Ray on the Cool Insuring Arena’s big screen the next time you’re sitting in the stands, pipe down and listen.
The celebrity cook, who has a home in Lake Luzerne and is originally from the Lake George area, helped the arena with a new safety video. It will broadcast before most events.
General Manager Jeff Mead said security has changed over the years, and the arena felt an announcement about safety procedures was needed in case of a fire, shooting or other emergency.
“The world changed quite a bit, and we want to be as smart as we can,” Mead said. “If something ever does happen, we hope nothing ever does, but we want to be prepared as possible. So if we do need to ask our guests to leave, we want to be prepared and everyone leaves in an orderly fashion.”
The video will play before hockey games and most other events on the video board, but Mead said they’re still working out how to play it before concerts. Typically the video board is up in the rafters for those.
Nick Caimano, who is on a subcommittee for the arena’s security, said he thought it would be good to get the audience’s attention before an event with someone they might know. He thought of Ray.
After getting in touch with her publicists, Ray agreed to film a short introduction to the video from her New York City studio.
“She was wonderful,” Caimano said. “She was glad to do it.”
Ray kicks it off to say, “I’m so happy that you’re here for today’s event. Before the action starts, it’s very important for you to watch a short video about your safety and the emergency evacuation procedure here at Cool Insuring Arena.”
The video, produced by Tucker Koslozki, cuts to the Adirondack Thunder’s mascot, Gunnar.
Gunnar walks the audience through safety procedures, including looking for the nearest exit, listening to directions from arena staff and refraining from talking and texting during an evacuation.
Koslozki and Mead said they wanted to make the video engaging.
“We try to have a little bit of fun with it,” Mead said, “but certainly, it’s very serious as well.”
