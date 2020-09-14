Rachael Ray to talk about devastating house fire on season premiere

The 15th season of the "Rachael Ray Show" will premiere this afternoon and the episode will bring viewers inside her home, which was heavily damaged by fire on Aug. 8.

Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, were home at their Chuckwagon Drive residence at the time of the fire, but they got out safely with their dog Bella.

Investigators say fire at Rachael Ray's house started in chimney

No one was injured in the blaze and investigators determined the cause of the fire was linked to a wood-burning fireplace and the chimney, which spread to the second floor of the residence.

Ray with the assistance of her husband had been filming the end of last season due to the outbreak of coronavirus in their Lake Luzerne home. The show is typically filmed in studio in New York City.

The couple is now living in their guest house and will be filming the season from there, according to promotions released on social media.

On Monday, Ray tweeted three images of the remains of their residence, showing the home reduced to a pile of rubble. She also thanked first responders who fought the blaze as well as viewers and friends for their support.

"We are very grateful and mindful of how fortunate we are in many ways," Ray wrote.