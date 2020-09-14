Rachael Ray talks about devastating house fire on season premiere

The 15th season of the "Rachael Ray Show" premiered on Monday afternoon and the episode brought viewers inside her home, which was heavily damaged by fire on Aug. 9.

Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, were home at their Chuckwagon Drive residence at the time of the fire and they got out safely with their dog Bella.

Investigators say fire at Rachael Ray's house started in chimney Investigators say a fire that damaged Rachael Ray’s house in Lake Luzerne started in the chimney of a wood-burning fireplace.

No one was injured in the blaze and investigators determined the cause of the fire was linked to a wood-burning fireplace and the chimney, which spread throughout the second floor of the residence.

During the episode on Monday, Ray took viewers on a tour of her damaged home with the assistance of state fire investigator Greg Amyot.

Amyot and Ray used the episode to educate viewers about the dangers of home fires and steps you should take if you find yourself in the same situation.

Amyot focused on the acronym RACE: Rescue, Activate, Contain, Extinguish.

"It's an important acronym for people to think about. So the first thing, rescue anyone in imminent danger. Activate the alarm or call 911. Contain the fire if we can — shut the doors, and then evacuate."

Amyot and Ray also chatted about the dangers of creosote inside of chimneys and the need of regular cleaning.