Rachael Ray and husband safe after Sunday night fire at home in Lake Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — Multiple fire departments fought a fire Sunday evening into Monday that heavily damaged a residence belonging to TV celebrity chef Rachael Ray.

A spokesperson for Ray released a statement saying that Ray, her husband and their dog are safe following the fire: "Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."

The home, located at 22 Chuckwagon Drive in a residential area in Lake Luzerne, is owned by Ray, according to Warren County property records.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. for a structure fire. Fire departments from across the region were called to the scene to assist with tankers to provide water and manpower.

Photos submitted to The Post-Star from the scene show the residence engulfed in flames.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, firefighters remained on scene and the cause of the fire is unknown.