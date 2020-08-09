Rachael Ray and husband safe after Sunday night fire at home in Lake Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — Multiple fire departments fought a fire Sunday evening into Monday that heavily damaged a residence belonging to TV celebrity chef Rachael Ray.
A spokesperson for Ray released a statement saying that Ray, her husband and their dog are safe following the fire: "Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent."
The home, located at 22 Chuckwagon Drive in a residential area in Lake Luzerne, is owned by Ray, according to Warren County property records.
Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. for a structure fire. Fire departments from across the region were called to the scene to assist with tankers to provide water and manpower.
Photos submitted to The Post-Star from the scene show the residence engulfed in flames.
As of 11 p.m. Sunday, firefighters remained on scene and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Ray owns nearly 200 acres in the Adirondacks near three chain lakes: Lake Vanare, Lake Forest and Lake Allure. She graduated from Lake George Central School in 1986, maintaining a seasonal residence in Lake Luzerne.
Recently, Ray has spent time in her Lake Luzerne home filming episodes with her husband John Cusimano for her New York City-based TV show as the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.
Ray is in the middle of hosting, along with her celebrity chef friends, a virtual cooking camp for children ages 8-15 for charity. The cooking camp started on July 30 and is scheduled through Friday.
Monday's session is scheduled to feature Anne Burrell.
The proceeds from sponsorships and online donations are being split between the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Rachael Ray Yum-o! scholarship for students to attend Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.
