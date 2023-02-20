QUEENSBURY — Donald Stack, one of the candidates for the Queensbury supervisor-at-large vacancy on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has withdrawn from the race.

On Wednesday, Stack said he was endorsed by the Queensbury Republican Committee and had a campaign based on “respect and integrity,” but as of Sunday, just four days later, he had dropped out of the race for health concerns.

“Over the last couple of days, I have been dealing with medical issues. While not going into much detail, I will still have to deal with them. My doctors have advised the rigors of a campaign are not in my best interest, and I should devote that time to my recovery,” Stack’s Sunday statement read. “I am disappointed that I can not bring my ideas and values to the county Board of Supervisors. Thank you to all who ask me to run and to all who supported this newcomer during this process.”

Committee Chairman Tim McNulty confirmed Stack was one of four candidates endorsed at the meeting on Wednesday, but the outcome of the meeting has not yet been released.

Hilary Stec is the only other Republican who has announced an intent to be appointed to the vacant at-large supervisor seat, but the committee has not yet stated if it will endorse her in Stack’s absence.

The candidates, who also include Democrats Dave Strainer, Mike Parwana and Robin Larkin along with Conservatives Jim Dobkowski and Travis Whitehead, were all interviewed by the Queensbury Town Board on Wednesday and Thursday to fill the position until Dec. 31, 2023.

The current opening, left vacant when Republican Rachel Seeber resigned in January before her term expired, will be filled by the Town Board, but even the chosen individual will need to campaign for election by Queensbury residents in November.

The Queensbury Democratic Committee has not yet released details on endorsements, but candidate Parwana, who formerly chaired the committee, shared his thoughts via email on Monday.

“I did not seek party endorsement for appointment to Rachel Seeber’s unexpired term. To my knowledge, my friend Robin Larkin did not either. I will be just as thrilled if Robin is selected as if I am,” he wrote to The Post-Star.

A new direction

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty, a Republican, recently announced he will seek a new position in November to represent the residents of the town.

Beaty has decided to run for the Ward 2 seat on the Queensbury Town Board that is currently occupied by Democrat Harrison Freer, rather than seek reelection as one of four at-large town supervisors on the county board.

“I am running because of the clear disconnect and record setting over taxation by the Town Board. Even with the record sales revenue coming into the town coffers, the board increased the town tax by 59%. That is totally unacceptable and insulting to the residents,” Beaty shared in an email on Saturday. “I have a proven track record of protecting residents’ tax dollars and voting against abuse from politicians.”

Beaty raised concerns when John Strough, the current town supervisor, a Democrat, presented the 2023 budget in the fall of 2022.

“We all struggle with high inflation and a tough economy; to raise taxes in this environment with record revenue coming in and the board still raises town taxes 59% is unconscionable,” Beaty stated.

Freer told the Glens Falls Chronicle that he intends to run for reelection and retain his seat in November.