Rabinovitz leaving Adirondack Theatre Festival in March after many successes

The film festival, too, was held online last fall, with participating films viewed more than 12,000 times over one weekend.

March 13 is Rabinovitz’s last day. He won’t be helping in the search for his replacement, he said — that is the board of directors’ job — but he will be getting everything ready for whoever takes over.

He doesn’t know if ATF will be able to stage a live summer season this year, he said.

While working in Glens Falls for the past six years, Rabinovitz has also been running a wintertime theater festival in Bloomington, Indiana — the Bloomington Playwrights Project. He is going to continue there, while exploring a merger with another theater company and a film company, so they can go “from page to stage to screen,” he said.

Because of his record of successes, here and in Indiana, he has been headhunted by various organizations and/or companies, and he may pursue one or more of those opportunities.

He has been living his work, taking off only two three-day weekends in the past six years. He recently turned 40, and he mentioned “work-life balance” as one reason for his departure, but he didn’t seem committed to the concept.