Rabinovitz leaving Adirondack Theatre Festival in March after many successes

After a six-year run marked by multiple successes, which included keeping a theater festival alive during a pandemic, Chad Rabinovitz, producing artistic director of Adirondack Theatre Festival, is taking a bow and moving on.
He isn’t ruling out encores, though.
He is exploring several opportunities he can’t talk about yet, but he hopes at least one of them will allow him to stay engaged with Glens Falls, he said.
During Rabinovitz’s tenure, attendance greatly increased even as shows were added to the summer schedule, and the number of subscribers more than doubled.
He started the Adirondack Film Festival in 2016, which by its fourth year in 2019 was screening award-winning films with big name stars — like “Jo Jo Rabbit” with Scarlett Johanssen — drawing thousands of attendees to downtown and attracting hundreds of moviemakers and actors.
The theater festival devoted itself to new works, renovated and improved the Wood Theater — including construction of a cabaret stage — launched a dinner theater for kids and increased the annual budget threefold to nearly a million dollars.
Everything came to a crashing halt last spring as the coronavirus made live theater impossible, but Rabinovitz and his team responded by creating a brand new form of pandemic-friendly theater. With In the Box Entertainment, ATF allowed ticket-holders to take part in live, interactive shows on their home computers via the Zoom app.
The film festival, too, was held online last fall, with participating films viewed more than 12,000 times over one weekend.
March 13 is Rabinovitz’s last day. He won’t be helping in the search for his replacement, he said — that is the board of directors’ job — but he will be getting everything ready for whoever takes over.
He doesn’t know if ATF will be able to stage a live summer season this year, he said.
While working in Glens Falls for the past six years, Rabinovitz has also been running a wintertime theater festival in Bloomington, Indiana — the Bloomington Playwrights Project. He is going to continue there, while exploring a merger with another theater company and a film company, so they can go “from page to stage to screen,” he said.
Because of his record of successes, here and in Indiana, he has been headhunted by various organizations and/or companies, and he may pursue one or more of those opportunities.
He has been living his work, taking off only two three-day weekends in the past six years. He recently turned 40, and he mentioned “work-life balance” as one reason for his departure, but he didn’t seem committed to the concept.
“I’m not the best at saying no, because I get so excited about opportunities,” he said.
He did sound serious, however, about his affection for Glens Falls and determination to stay involved with the city’s cultural life.
“I don’t really have intentions of fully leaving the community,” he said.
“The goal is to make the place you live a better place to live,” he said of his work with ATF. “This is not a normal job where you put in the notice and wave goodbye. You get entrenched."
“It’s not about the shows, it’s about community-building,” Rabinovitz said.
