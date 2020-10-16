Rabies clinics to be held starting this Saturday

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services will host four drive-through rabies clinics on Saturdays starting this weekend.

The clinics are by appointment only and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Queensbury Community Center, which is located at 742 Bay Road at Queensbury Town Hall. They will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.

New York state law requires all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies before they are 4 months old to protect them from the fatal viral disease that could occur if they came in contact with a wild animal that is rabid.

Unvaccinated pets that have contact with rabid animals must be euthanized or quarantined for 6 months. All dogs and cats must be vaccinated before they are 4 months old. They must be revaccinated within a year of the first inoculation, and then every 3 years after that.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the clinics will operate differently than in the past, with safety considerations such as appointments to control the flow of traffic, according to a news release.