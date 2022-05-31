Rabid foxes bite people in Bolton, Queensbury

There were two separate instances of rabid foxes biting people in Warren County heading into Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, state Department of Environmental Conservation police officers responded to a report of two people being bitten by a fox in the area of The Sagamore resort in Bolton.

Warren County Public Health officials reported that there was a third individual who came into contact with the fox while trying to capture it.

The DEC said the fox was shot by a nuisance wildlife control operator prior to their arrival.

The dead animal was transported to Glens Falls Animal Hospital, where it was determined to have rabies, officials said.

A separate incident involving a different fox occurred in Queensbury the following day. That fox bit one person, according to Public Health officials.

All four individuals are being treated for rabies, according to Public Health.

Ginelle Jones, director of Public Health, urged Warren County residents to be aware of the risk of rabies. Public Health will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic for pets on July 16 at the Chestertown fire station from 10 a.m. to noon.

“As summer approaches and more people are outdoors, we want to remind people not to handle wild animals, including their babies, avoid animals that are behaving strangely, particularly if seeing them during the day when they are typically not active, and to make sure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations,” Jones said.

Pets must be 3 months old to receive their first immunization.

For more information call Public Health at 518-761-6580.

