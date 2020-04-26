Quilters group, now working apart, has a mission: masks

Robin Vernava of Queensbury has spent at least 42 hours sewing masks. So have each of her three quilting friends. They are among the hundreds of people who are sewing masks locally to give away to those in need.
They started out giving them to workers — at banks, Hannaford and other places. That was before Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all essential businesses to provide masks to their employees.
Then they provided masks for a local store that wanted to give one to each customer as they walked in.
Now that everyone must wear masks in crowded places, they are making as many as they can for people who don’t know how to make one and can’t afford to buy one — or can’t find any for sale.
Just two months ago, they were quilting together one day a week.
“I sew with four ladies every week and since the stay-at-home order came about we had to sew alone,” she said. “We call ourselves the Basement Beauties because we’re down in a basement making quilts, because that’s what gives us joy.”
Now, all the carefully-chosen fabric that they had intended for quilts has been cut up into masks. Sometimes they wish they had bought fabric bolts that didn’t have quite so many flowers on them.
“We had an order for another 40 masks from one of the hospitals. Because, for example, if you have a baby, your husband needs a mask to go in to see his kid,” she said. “Now there’s a bunch of guys walking around with flowered masks. I guess if you want to see your kid you’ll throw that mask on and not think about it. But it makes you wish you’d bought some green and blue fabric.”
One mask doesn’t take long. They spent two weeks testing different patterns until they found three that worked well. Now they can finish one in 20 minutes. But that time adds up. The group has done 500 masks now. That’s 167 hours of work.
They have plenty of fabric left, but elastic is hard to come by. They ordered 100 yards at the beginning, but that went fast.
“Quilters don’t generally carry elastic. We had to figure out where to get elastic,” she said. “We went through that 100 yards like it was nobody’s business.”
Now they pass the elastic back and forth, dropping bags on each other’s porches. They’ve created a social distancing version of the assembly line for their masks, too.
“When people ask for 60 masks or 40 masks, it takes hours at the sewing machine to make those,” she said. “So what we decided to do was — I might iron and cut all the masks to the right size, pre-stitch the ends so they don’t unravel on us, crimp all nose pieces and cut the pipe cleaners, box it up to the next woman.”
They call it trading off between “grunt work” and “mask work.”
“We package it all up and Lysol it down and leave it on somebody’s porch,” she said with a laugh.
Sewing alone is not as much fun as when they could sew together. So they’ve taken to joking about their free work.
“We’ll text each other, ‘How many pennies did you make in your sweat shop today?’” she said with a laugh.
But they are carrying on.
“We’ve all committed, until we can sew together, to help where we can,” she said.
