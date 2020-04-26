Quilters group, now working apart, has a mission: masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robin Vernava of Queensbury has spent at least 42 hours sewing masks. So have each of her three quilting friends. They are among the hundreds of people who are sewing masks locally to give away to those in need.

They started out giving them to workers — at banks, Hannaford and other places. That was before Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all essential businesses to provide masks to their employees.

Then they provided masks for a local store that wanted to give one to each customer as they walked in.

Now that everyone must wear masks in crowded places, they are making as many as they can for people who don’t know how to make one and can’t afford to buy one — or can’t find any for sale.

Just two months ago, they were quilting together one day a week.

“I sew with four ladies every week and since the stay-at-home order came about we had to sew alone,” she said. “We call ourselves the Basement Beauties because we’re down in a basement making quilts, because that’s what gives us joy.”

Now, all the carefully-chosen fabric that they had intended for quilts has been cut up into masks. Sometimes they wish they had bought fabric bolts that didn’t have quite so many flowers on them.