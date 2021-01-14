Queensbury's Strough looks back at 2020 and forward to the end of COVID

Construction work got done too: the handicapped-accessible playground at Hovey Pond Park, most of the new highway garage, a more efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Town Hall and the Activities Center, and electric vehicle charging stations at Hovey Pond Park, the town Activities Center and the Exit 18 kiosk parking area.

Just before the shutdown, the Town Board began the process to change the zone for the Aviation Mall, to allow many more types of uses. At the time, the mall owners were hoping to build apartments near the mall and add amenities that a residential center would enjoy, from health to entertainment. All that paused when the pandemic struck, and it took months for the mall to even get permission to reopen its stores.

But the zone change was approved, paving the way for work in the future when the economy recovers.

Strough focused on the new year’s goals.

Among them are adding boat inspectors in the shoulder season for boats entering Lake George. Boats are checked and washed to make sure they are not harboring invasive species.

“There are no inspectors early and late in the year. We want to add them now,” he said.