Queensbury's Strough looks back at 2020 and forward to the end of COVID

QUEENSBURY — Despite a year in which work was shut down for months and Town Hall largely closed, a lot got done, Supervisor John Strough said.
At Monday’s Town Board meeting, he presented his annual list of the previous year’s accomplishments and the new year’s goals.
It wasn’t an easy year, with board members often holding meetings through Zoom and YouTube and taking comment from the public in three ways in an effort to be inclusive despite the health safety limits.
It sometimes took twice as long to hold a public hearing, as board members waited to see if the phone would ring, checked Zoom for people trying to comment, and waited through a time-lag on YouTube to be sure that every watcher knew it was time to call in.
Currently, all meetings are on Zoom so that the board members are not in the same room together.
But nonetheless, the board finished a new law regulating ground-mounted solar panels and short-term rentals.
The board also completed a study on coordinating the town’s three ambulance squads, which required multiple meetings through Zoom to hear from the consultant who studied the situation and from the ambulance squads. It’s not easy to manage negotiations on a deeply controversial topic through Zoom, but after the consultant urged the squads to merge, two of the squads said that was a goal worth working toward in future years. The Town Board agreed to add to its contracts with the squads, allowing them to offer benefits to paid staff.
Construction work got done too: the handicapped-accessible playground at Hovey Pond Park, most of the new highway garage, a more efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Town Hall and the Activities Center, and electric vehicle charging stations at Hovey Pond Park, the town Activities Center and the Exit 18 kiosk parking area.
Just before the shutdown, the Town Board began the process to change the zone for the Aviation Mall, to allow many more types of uses. At the time, the mall owners were hoping to build apartments near the mall and add amenities that a residential center would enjoy, from health to entertainment. All that paused when the pandemic struck, and it took months for the mall to even get permission to reopen its stores.
But the zone change was approved, paving the way for work in the future when the economy recovers.
Strough focused on the new year’s goals.
Among them are adding boat inspectors in the shoulder season for boats entering Lake George. Boats are checked and washed to make sure they are not harboring invasive species.
“There are no inspectors early and late in the year. We want to add them now,” he said.
He also plans to complete items that didn’t get done in 2020, including implementing parts of the consultant’s suggestions for the ambulance squads and finishing the construction of the new highway building, which was delayed for more than a month due to the pandemic shutdown last spring.
Workers will add another highway project: a storage and maintenance building on Big Bay Road.
“We need a storage building for equipment,” Strough said.
On EMS, Strough said he wants to put out a request for proposals to hire an EMS coordinator that would help the ambulance squads.
Many other plans involve coronavirus, and helping the town recover from the pandemic.
He plans to work with the Queensbury Seniors Association to bring back programs once it is safe to do so. He also wants to improve the sound system in the Activities Center, which board members found was not up to snuff when they had to run meetings virtually, add iPads so that board members don’t need paper documents, and add IT to enable virtual meetings more easily.
He also looking forward to the potential end of the pandemic.
“I’m hoping we have a Memorial Day parade and a Balloon Festival,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.