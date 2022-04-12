Queensbury's Route 9 development picks up

QUEENSBURY — The Hoffman Car Wash proposed for Route 9 near Walmart may not be the only new development coming to the busy road this year.

April is a busy month for the Queensbury Planning Board, with two upcoming meetings involving returning projects as well as some new business.

On April 19, a third public hearing on the Hoffman Car Wash proposed for 919 Route 9 is scheduled for the Planning Board meeting. The two previous public hearings were held on Nov. 16 and Feb. 15.

The project is returning with an additional traffic study that was requested by members of the board. Planning Board members were skeptical after hearing the results of the initial traffic study, which suggested that the car wash would not disrupt current traffic patterns.

According to site plans submitted to the Planning Board by Frank Palumbo of CT Male Associates and Hoffman Development Corp., the site would consist of a 5,750-square-foot automated car wash building with a single wash tunnel and an area for 18 self-service vacuum bays.

In addition to the construction for the building, the plans include closing two driveways currently on the property that connect to Weeks Road and creating a new access point for vehicles onto Weeks Road, while also using an existing driveway to connect to the Route 9 and Sweet Road intersection.

The company will present the board with an additional traffic study to answer questions posed at the February public hearing and once again open up the proposal to opinions from the community.

Seeking a recommendation at the same meeting is Queensbury Square LLC, owned by Monty Liu. Liu submitted a proposal including a 9,220-square-foot addition to the liquor store currently standing on the lot at 909 Route 9. The property is adjacent to the location proposed for the car wash.

The addition would be built on an existing foundation on the property and more than double the square footage of the existing structure. The plans indicate the new construction would connect to the 7,000 square-foot Monty's Discount Wine & Liquor store, making the entire building 16,220 square feet.

On April 26, the Planning Board will hear Great Escape's plans to create a gravel area with eight storage containers to take the place of the previously demolished Ghost Town tunnel near the Steamin' Demon roller coaster. The plans state the amusement park wants to increase the amount of covered storage for equipment and maintenance tools, as officials look at turning buildings previously used for storage as office space.

A public hearing regarding the plans will be held at the 7 p.m. meeting.

The Town Board is scheduled to hear about possible Route 9 development on Thursday. In a 3 p.m. workshop at the Queensbury Activity Center, board members will hear a presentation discussing the possibility of rezoning the area of Route 9 where the Uno Pizzeria and Grill stands near the Sleep Inn hotel.

The new zoning would include "fast food establishments" to allow for a Popeye's to occupy the space.

The meetings will all be accessible by Zoom on the town's website.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.