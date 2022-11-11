Queensbury's 2023 budget will increase the tax rate over 56%

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Town Board on Monday adopted a $38,170,833 budget, which would exceed the state tax cap.

Town Supervisor John Strough said in his presentation that the budget is set to increase by over 17% in 2023, from $32,421,393 in 2022.

Strough told the public in attendance at the meeting that increases in the general, cemetery, highway and the solid waste funds contributed to the overall increase in the budget.

The town tax rate would increase from $0.521 per $1,000 of assessed value to $0.821, according to Strough, which is a 56.7% increase from 2022.

“So if a household paid $151 in town taxes this year, for all the services I mentioned under town operations, in 2023 they would pay $240.96,” he said at the meeting.

The property tax levy would increase from $2.11 million in 2022 to $3.35 million in 2023. Sales tax revenue is also projected to rise from $9.6 million to $10.8 million in 2023.

Strough used a PowerPoint presentation to break down the numbers of the budget and more easily explain it.

He first said that the general fund should have enough money to pay three months of the town’s bills, as revenue comes in at different points in the year.

“The proposed budget does not offer any excess fund balances, simply provided enough money to pay for three months of services,” Strough stated.

Strough was defending the town’s millions in the general fund, which could seem like an excess, but was more of a safety net for bill paying, he said.

Despite the tax increase, Strough said “Queensbury is in good financial shape.”

The board members voted to unanimously to pass the 2023 budget after closing the public hearing on Monday night.