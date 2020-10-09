Queensbury won't force removal of B.S. sign

QUEENSBURY — The town is not starting a freedom of speech fight after all.
Town officials are not going to cite a homeowner who put up a political sign with a curse word in it. The word was the spelled-out version of B.S., on a sign supporting President Donald Trump.
The town is not taking any action, said Zoning Administrator Craig Brown.
Town officials offered no reasons. But Town Board members had indicated they had no interest in a protracted legal battle over the issue.
On Sept. 14, Supervisor John Strough said the owners of the signs — a mother and grown daughter — had one week to cover up the word on their signs.
“That is not allowed. That is not free speech,” he said. “And I insist you take it down or we will prosecute.”
He emphasized that he does not object to the signs being pro-Trump.
He later explained that he was planning to cite them with violating the sign ordinance, which does not allow “obscene” messages.
Town Board member Harrison Freer tried to offer a defense for Strough the next day, saying he had tried to persuade the residents to remove the word before he threatened prosecution at a Town Board meeting. He said Strough told him that he had tried to talk to the residents but was “rebuffed.”
The residents insisted they had never been approached, and in an email to The Post-Star, Strough said he never spoke to them.
One of the residents, Kim Ouderkerk, was upset to learn that he had allegedly said he’d talked to her.
“He lied. He never approached me, and if he can lie about something that simple, how is he really going to represent the town of Queensbury?” she said Friday.
The situation led her to decide to vote for Town Board candidate Travis Whitehead, an independent, rather than the Democrat or the Republican running for the Ward 4 seat, she said.
She has also put up a sign criticizing Strough, using the same word, B.S., and has hung a duplicate pro-Trump sign after someone bought her an extra one and left it hanging on her mailbox.
“I do not know who purchased or left the flag in my mailbox, but it is hanging proud in front of my house,” she said.
When the issue was first raised, Ouderkerk said it might have been resolved immediately if he’d knocked on her door.
“Probably, if the gentleman came and stated his opinion nicely,” she would have altered the sign, she said in September.
But she dug in her heels after reading his statements from the Town Board meeting. Instead, she spoke to a lawyer, who assured her that curse words are protected speech.
The Supreme Court ruled in 1971 that government can’t punish people because of their use of curse words. In a case involving a man who wore a jacket with the F-word in a message opposing the draft, Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote that the word was “distasteful” to many, but that wasn’t enough to ban the message. He wrote that it was more important to protect speech, especially if it was not directed at someone in particular or intended to provoke a violent response.
“Governments might soon seize upon the censorship of particular words as a convenient guise for banning the expression of unpopular views,” he wrote.
The landlord for Ouderkerk’s daughter, who has the same sign, defended the family’s right to “put anything they want” on a political sign, as long as it was not attacking someone.
Landlord Kevin Quinn added that Strough should see the situation as a potential explanation for why so many people support Trump no matter what. That Trump has been able to maintain support after incidents that would ruin other politicians has been a matter of some amazement and confusion among political analysts.
“That’s probably why people want to vote for Trump, because they don’t want government interference in their life,” Quinn said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.