Queensbury won't force removal of B.S. sign

The residents insisted they had never been approached, and in an email to The Post-Star, Strough said he never spoke to them.

One of the residents, Kim Ouderkerk, was upset to learn that he had allegedly said he’d talked to her.

“He lied. He never approached me, and if he can lie about something that simple, how is he really going to represent the town of Queensbury?” she said Friday.

The situation led her to decide to vote for Town Board candidate Travis Whitehead, an independent, rather than the Democrat or the Republican running for the Ward 4 seat, she said.

She has also put up a sign criticizing Strough, using the same word, B.S., and has hung a duplicate pro-Trump sign after someone bought her an extra one and left it hanging on her mailbox.

“I do not know who purchased or left the flag in my mailbox, but it is hanging proud in front of my house,” she said.

When the issue was first raised, Ouderkerk said it might have been resolved immediately if he’d knocked on her door.

“Probably, if the gentleman came and stated his opinion nicely,” she would have altered the sign, she said in September.