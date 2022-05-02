Queensbury woman writes a cozy mystery

QUEENSBURY — New author Syrl Kazlo has put a lot of herself and Glens Falls into her first book, a cozy mystery called “Kibbles and Death.”

“Think Hallmark Movies,” Kazlo said, “because they’re very clean mysteries. All the sex and violence occurs off stage.”

In the book, main character Samantha Davies owns a funeral parlor called the Do Drop Inn with her ex-husband, whose late-night body pickups involved more live bodies than dead.

Davies fills her days rug hooking and enjoying her career as a freelance writer for children’s magazines. Davies is hoping to publish her first book, “Porkchop, The Wonder Dog,” featuring her beloved dachshund Porkchop.

“Porkchop is kind of a food snob, and so he turned his nose up to some kibbles,” Kazlo explained, “and so they decided to donate it to the local animal shelter, and they come in and they find the owner of the shelter murdered by a large dog bone.”

Davies has to prove herself innocent of this murder and solicits help with the investigation from her Southern belle cousin Candie.

“They set out to prove Sam innocent, but in the meantime there is a hunky new detective in town called Hank, and he’s up from Albany,” said Kazlo, who modeled the fictional upstate New York town of Wings Falls after Glens Falls.

Kazlo and her husband moved to the area in 2002, when they converted their camp on Copeland Pond in Fort Ann into a year-round home. She taught home economics for almost 25 years before the move.

Kazlo is a member of the Glens Falls Writers Group, which meets at her home in Queensbury.

“Kibbles and Death” is available on Amazon for $11.99 in paperback. Kazlo will do book signings on June 29 at the Hudson Falls Free Library and on July 17 at the Book Warehouse in Lake George.

Her debut novel is the first in a three-part series published by Gemma Halliday Publishing. Kazlo has already written the second book titled, “Hooked to Death.”

“There’s a lot of mysteries that have crafts involved with them,” she said. “I’m a rug hooker.”

Her rug hooking friends also team up to try to help her solve the mystery.

“These are fun mysteries,” she said.

