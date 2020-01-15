Queensbury woman sentenced to prison for role in stabbing death

Bell accompanied Breault as the two men squared off, and she returned to the stabbing scene with Breault later that morning to retrieve his cellphone before Goss was found. She then lied to police when the two of them were picked up for questioning later that day.

Goss' sister, Rachel Clothier, read an emotional victim impact statement before Hall imposed sentence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She told of how her brother loved to be outdoors, graduated from SUNY Oswego and got a job teaching technology and business at Waterford High School. He was beloved by his students, but his job was cut amid budget issues.

He then operated a bar in Glens Falls and John Barleycorn's Pub in Lake George, where she recalled his calm and cool demeanor as he stopped a gas leak one day that could have caused a devastating explosion.

Barleycorn's was demolished to make room for a new hotel, and Goss went on to work flipping houses, buying a nice home on Lake Sunnyside and rehabilitating a number of homes.

He was a kind person who would do anything to help those he loved, she added.

"Anything Chris put his mind to, he could do it," Clothier said. "He will always be a hero in my mind."