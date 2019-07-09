QUEENSBURY — A night of watching neighborhood fireworks ended in a trip to a downstate burn unit for a Queensbury woman.
Her family is now warning others about the sparkler-type fireworks that local residents can legally buy.
Doreen Bunting suffered burns to her face, neck and a hand the night of July 4, after a "fountain" firework malfunctioned, shooting a ball of flames from its side into a crowd that was watching from 40 or so feet away, according to her husband, Bob Bunting.
Mrs. Bunting was taken to Westchester Medical Center's burn unit and may need plastic surgery to repair the damage done by the burns. But while they await decisions on medical treatment, they want the public to know about the dangers of the supposedly "safe" and purportedly non-explosive sparkler and fountain fireworks that New York has made legal.
"This should never have happened. My wife was an innocent bystander," Mr. Bunting said.
The incident happened at a friend's home in Hudson Falls, where the Buntings were watching some fireworks bought at a stand in Queensbury.
A device made by TNT called "Mind of a Maniac" was being set off at the end of a driveway. But instead of the sparks coming from the top as they were supposed to, a ball of flames shot out one of the sides and hit Mrs. Bunting in the face an estimated 40 feet away. (The family provided a photo of the device with a burned hole in its side, as well as photos of the burns.)
When she pulled the fiery ball from her face, her hand was seriously burned as well, her husband said.
Thankfully, the Buntings' 5-year-old grandson, who was seated next to his grandmother, was not hurt.
The family spent more than three hours in the emergency room at Glens Falls Hospital before being sent to Westchester Medical Center, the nearest burn unit. Mrs. Bunting was treated and released. She is still in significant pain, her husband said.
The public needs to know the dangers of the devices that are marketed as being safe, he said.
"They're supposed to be glorified sparklers," he said. "It was like a flamethrower. It was definitely a malfunction that shouldn't have happened."
"They are not so safe as indicated," said the Buntings' daughter, Barbara Menegan.
Police were not contacted.
A call to Alabama-based TNT Fireworks was not returned Tuesday.
Warren and Washington counties were among a number of counties across the state that opted to allow sales of sparklers and fountains three years ago.
