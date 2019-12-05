BALLSTON SPA -- A Queensbury woman pleaded guilty to a felony Wednesday for driving under the influence of drugs in Malta.
Kristin N. Monsour-Devino, 33, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to felony driving while ability impaired by drugs in connection with a March 25 arrest by State Police in Malta.
The felony charge was filed because she had a prior drugged or drunken driving conviction within 10 years.
Monsour-Devino is free pending sentencing Feb. 13 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.
