FORT ANN — The Queensbury woman who caused thousands of dollars in damage to her then-boyfriend's home during a drunken rampage last year has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, but the victim is still trying to pick up the pieces.
Whitney A. Roe, 38, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief for the Sept. 22 destruction of Carl Twiss' home on Patten Mills Road. She was sentenced to a conditional discharge that will require her to remain out of trouble for up to a year or risk re-sentencing to up to a year in Washington County Jail.
Roe was arrested after she sent Twiss a cellphone video of her smashing a door and television to start a swath of destruction through the home. Antique furniture was destroyed and clothes cut up, with the crotch cut from 15 pairs of jeans. All of the home’s faucets were turned on, running the well dry. Feed for livestock was dumped out and destroyed.
Twiss later posted a video of the damage on his Facebook page.
She paid $6,590 in restitution that Twiss said did not cover all of the damage she caused to his home and belongings.
But Twiss said he just wanted the case to be resolved, and agreed to accept substantially less than the $12,000 worth of damage to put it behind him. An appraiser did not get him details on the value of antiques that were damaged, so there was no compensation for a number of heirlooms.
Digging a new well would cost up to $4,000 alone, Twiss said.
He said his lawyer proposed a civil lawsuit to seek the remainder of what he believed he was owed, but he just wanted to end the case.
"I actually just want it to be done and move on. The house is reasonably put back together, but I'm still having issues with my well," he said. "But I'll figure it out on my own."
Twiss said Roe did apologize to him.
The disabled former union pipefitter who lives on disability payments lived in the heavily damaged home for months afterward, unable to afford repairs for months.
Twiss, who was upset at the lack of progress in the case late last year, said Roe's lawyer, William White, did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday.
