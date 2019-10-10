{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was jailed Wednesday for violating probation on a conviction for threatening a police officer with a butcher knife.

Jackie L. Timms, 60, pleaded guilty earlier this year for a March incident at a home on Fifth Street in Queensbury. Warren County sheriff's officers responded to the home for a complaint about a domestic dispute, and found that items in the home had been damaged.

When sheriff's officers entered the home, she picked up a butcher knife, held it over her head and approached police with it, according to police.

She was arrested without injuries, and pleaded guilty to felony attempted menacing of a police officer and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Warren County Judge John Hall placed her on interim probation for 6 months, but the Warren County Probation Department accused her of violating probation by testing positive for opiates and cocaine and missing an appointment.

That resulted in Hall sending her to Warren County Jail without bail pending further court action.

She faces up to 4 years in state prison on the charge.

