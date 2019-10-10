QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was jailed Wednesday for violating probation on a conviction for threatening a police officer with a butcher knife.
Jackie L. Timms, 60, pleaded guilty earlier this year for a March incident at a home on Fifth Street in Queensbury. Warren County sheriff's officers responded to the home for a complaint about a domestic dispute, and found that items in the home had been damaged.
When sheriff's officers entered the home, she picked up a butcher knife, held it over her head and approached police with it, according to police.
She was arrested without injuries, and pleaded guilty to felony attempted menacing of a police officer and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren County Judge John Hall placed her on interim probation for 6 months, but the Warren County Probation Department accused her of violating probation by testing positive for opiates and cocaine and missing an appointment.
That resulted in Hall sending her to Warren County Jail without bail pending further court action.
She faces up to 4 years in state prison on the charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.