Queensbury woman gets probation in drug case

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman who was one of four people arrested for an alleged cocaine selling operation at a Veterans Road home was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years on probation.

Jennifer M. Harrington, 47, pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy for her role in a drug operation that was based at the home where she lived in August 2018. Warren County sheriff's officers raided the home at 44 Veterans on Aug. 14, 2018.

Harrington and a second woman, Mackenzie M. Sumner, pleaded guilty to felonies, and Sumner received a four-year state prison term because of a prior felony conviction. Two others faces misdemeanor or non-criminal marijuana charges.

