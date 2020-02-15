Queensbury woman gets probation for felony

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury woman was sentenced to probation Thursday for driving under the influence of drugs in Saratoga County.
Kristin N. Monsour-Devino, 33, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to felony driving while ability impaired by drugs in connection with a March 25, 2019 arrest by State Police in Malta.
The felony charge was filed because she had a prior drugged or drunken driving conviction within 10 years.
Saratoga Judge James Murphy imposed a sentence of 5 years on probation as well as a fine.