Queensbury woman gets probation for felony

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury woman was sentenced to probation Thursday for driving under the influence of drugs in Saratoga County.

Kristin N. Monsour-Devino, 33, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to felony driving while ability impaired by drugs in connection with a March 25, 2019 arrest by State Police in Malta.

The felony charge was filed because she had a prior drugged or drunken driving conviction within 10 years.

Saratoga Judge James Murphy imposed a sentence of 5 years on probation as well as a fine.

