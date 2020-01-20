Queensbury woman creates quilts that surprise and amuse

Next generation

At about 9:30 Monday morning, Farrington had a pile of her quilts out on the couch in the grand front room of her house on Ridge Road. She’s back in Harrisena in a house in the middle of her family’s land that she and her husband, Lee, built in 2004. Lee died in 2018.

Farrington fingered the edges of an old quilt and then, with a glint of pleasure in her slate green eyes, called up the stairs to her granddaughter, 22-year-old Izzy Brown, who lives with her and had promised to help display her quilts.

She led a tour of family photos while she waited for Izzy to descend and described how she patched those original unfinished quilts of her great-great-grandmother’s with scraps gleaned from the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.

She talked about the process, designing the front and back, then basting them together with batting in the middle.

Basting uses big stitches to hold the layers in place while doing the quilting, which is the running stitch that joins the layers, using a quilting frame held on the lap. That last step — the stitchery — can take her as long as eight months.

Izzy — tall, dark-haired and camera-shy — came bounding down the stairs, jumped up on the couch, took up a quilt and hid behind it. Farrington’s eyes shown and later, she sent me an email to mention that Izzy helps with the historical research for the quilts, using her computer skills.

