Queensbury woman creates quilts that surprise and amuse

QUEENSBURY — Connie Farrington’s creative work started on a whim in the 1970s, when she found several of her great-great-grandmother’s unfinished old quilts in a trunk in one of the Harris family’s houses on Ridge Road.
Farrington, born a Harris, grew up in Harrisena, on the land where generations of her family had lived since the Revolutionary War, when Moses Harris served as a spy for George Washington.
She went to college, then to divinity school, then to work for DuPont in Connecticut as an accounting supervisor and technical writer. She had no quilting experience, but when she came back home and across that trunk belonging to her great-great-grandmother, Eliza Denio Auringer Hendryx, she decided to take the quilts back with her to Connecticut.
She didn’t sleep much in those days, Farrington said, so she had time for a new pursuit. As a teenager, she had resolved to follow the regimen of Thomas Edison, who slept only four hours a night, and for decades she did.
She sleeps longer now, at 79, but still spends a couple of hours each evening on quilt work. She started her latest quilt Oct. 1 and, with about 300 hours invested so far, she’s about half done, she said.
Each year, she does one big quilt, and for about the last 10 years, her deadline has been June, so she can enter the Vermont Quilt Festival, billed as New England’s oldest and largest. She has won multiple awards there and at other shows across the country.
She sends quilts to Texas, California and elsewhere — 12 or 15 shows a year — and said her desire is not selling quilts (she has never sold one, despite being offered thousands of dollars) nor winning prizes but “to entertain and instruct.”
“If I never won anything I’d be fine, as long as once in a while I went to a show and watched people enjoy my quilts and laugh,” she said.
Funny fabric
Her quilts are feisty and fun. One that she made while dieting features a can of Nutri-Fast in an unappetizing flavor, the fabric on the back sporting a pattern of pink, laughing pigs.
Another, called “Lady of the House,” shows Jeannette Rankin of Montana, a Republican and women’s rights advocate and the first woman elected to federal office, who served a term in the House of Representatives in 1916 and another in 1940.
Farrington combines traditional stitchery and patchwork with her own creative designs and frequently comic content. She incorporates quilting squares with applique figures she cuts out of various fabrics — men’s ties, dish cloths, antique tablecloths — or, occasionally, prints out from a computer, using fabric instead of paper in her printer. She hand-dyes the background and does her own lettering with a fabric marker.
Using whatever subject and whatever material strikes her fancy, she makes pieces that take quilting beyond the expected technical mastery to surprising works of folk art. They tell stories.
Next generation
At about 9:30 Monday morning, Farrington had a pile of her quilts out on the couch in the grand front room of her house on Ridge Road. She’s back in Harrisena in a house in the middle of her family’s land that she and her husband, Lee, built in 2004. Lee died in 2018.
Farrington fingered the edges of an old quilt and then, with a glint of pleasure in her slate green eyes, called up the stairs to her granddaughter, 22-year-old Izzy Brown, who lives with her and had promised to help display her quilts.
She led a tour of family photos while she waited for Izzy to descend and described how she patched those original unfinished quilts of her great-great-grandmother’s with scraps gleaned from the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.
She talked about the process, designing the front and back, then basting them together with batting in the middle.
Basting uses big stitches to hold the layers in place while doing the quilting, which is the running stitch that joins the layers, using a quilting frame held on the lap. That last step — the stitchery — can take her as long as eight months.
Izzy — tall, dark-haired and camera-shy — came bounding down the stairs, jumped up on the couch, took up a quilt and hid behind it. Farrington’s eyes shown and later, she sent me an email to mention that Izzy helps with the historical research for the quilts, using her computer skills.
