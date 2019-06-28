QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was charged Thursday with a felony for violating an order of protection against a child, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Amanda M. Hand, 36, of 12 Timber Lane, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
The Sheriff's Office and State Police determined that from February to June, Hand was repeatedly striking a child with a spoon, according to the news release. The child suffered minor injuries, police said.
The contempt charge stems from a violation of an active protection order issued in February and March in which Hand was allowed contact with the child, but she was to "refrain from any and all assaultive behavior."
She was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. She was released after posting bail and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Monday.
