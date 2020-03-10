Queensbury woman accused of heroin sales

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was jailed late Monday on charges that accuse her of selling heroin last month, records show.

Shannon A. Murphy, 27, of Regency Park Apartments, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a four-count indictment that includes two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She is accused of selling heroin during a Warren County Sheriff's Office investigation last month in Queensbury.

Police believe she was a very active opioid dealer in the region, and sales she made resulted in at least one overdose, though it was unclear if it was a fatal overdose.

Murphy was found to be in possession of heroin Monday night when sheriff's officers located her on an arrest warrant issued on the indictment, and additional charges may be filed, according to police.

Under state law, bail can no longer be set on the drug felonies that Murphy faces, so she was released from Warren County Jail without bail after her arraignment Tuesday morning.

