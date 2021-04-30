Queensbury weighing whether town or DEC will conduct landfill investigation

The board did not ask what the benefits and drawbacks would be to the town taking over the work, which would still be overseen by DEC.

However, Bollasina offered two reasons why the town might prefer to be in charge. The town might be able to better control the schedule, he said. And, he warned, if DEC did the work and it turned out the town landfill was the source of the 1,4-dioxane, the state could ask the town to pay for the cost of the investigation.

But no cost figures were proposed for either the state or the town doing the work. DEC said after the meeting that the costs would be similar either way.

It also wasn’t clear whether the town could investigate other landfills if it was in charge, but DEC officials said the investigation’s boundaries were the town landfill’s borders. Strough asked about considering the depth and materials used in each resident’s wells to figure out more about the contamination, but DEC officials said that was not good science. They prefer to map out contamination plumes using permanent monitoring wells.

If the state does the investigation, DEC will also decide on the scope of work.