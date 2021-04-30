Queensbury weighing whether town or DEC will conduct landfill investigation

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Town Board must decide whether it should run a “site characterization” of the town landfill, or let the state Department of Environmental Conservation do it.
It is the next step in investigating any "P-site," the state term for any potential hazardous waste site.
Numerous residential wells near the closed town landfill in Jenkinsville have been contaminated with 1,4-dioxane, which was also found in groundwater at the landfill. The site characterization is how the state determines the source of the contaminant.
The board met on Zoom with representatives from DEC and the Department of Health to ask questions Friday.
But board members did not discuss what they thought about the town running the investigation, and they adjourned the meeting without comment. Supervisor John Strough told state officials they would have an answer “within days.”
The meeting was somewhat confrontational, with Strough repeatedly pressing state officials to say that the source of the 1,4-dioxane might be somewhere else. They told him they were focusing on the town landfill, but would analyze samples taken from adjacent landfills when those results are available in late May.
“I know there’s interest in the greater area, but we’ve notified the owners of the site,” said DEC project manager Anthony Bollasina. “The Queensbury landfill is the one site that’s been designated a P-site.”
Strough suggested that the site was unique.
“Have you ever had a situation where there are four landfills compacted together like this?” he asked.
Bollasina told him the groundwater sample locations were chosen “carefully” to pinpoint the landfill in question and that there were similar situations downstate.
Strough asked the same question again.
This time, Bollasina said the situation wasn’t common.
“I don’t think that it’s common, but it’s not unheard of that there’s multiple (potential) sources,” he said.
“So it’s unusual,” Strough said.
Later, Strough asked if the owners of the other landfills had been notified of the situation.
“Do they know we’re going to be investigating them as well?” he asked.
DEC attorney Jennifer Andaloro told him flatly, “They’re not P-sites.”
If results from groundwater samples at those landfills indicate a problem, it might not get Queensbury off the hook. Bollasina said that if those landfills appear to be adding to the well contamination, DEC would name a project manager for each of them and begin site characterizations and investigations. Those could occur simultaneously.
The board did not ask what the benefits and drawbacks would be to the town taking over the work, which would still be overseen by DEC.
However, Bollasina offered two reasons why the town might prefer to be in charge. The town might be able to better control the schedule, he said. And, he warned, if DEC did the work and it turned out the town landfill was the source of the 1,4-dioxane, the state could ask the town to pay for the cost of the investigation.
But no cost figures were proposed for either the state or the town doing the work. DEC said after the meeting that the costs would be similar either way.
It also wasn’t clear whether the town could investigate other landfills if it was in charge, but DEC officials said the investigation’s boundaries were the town landfill’s borders. Strough asked about considering the depth and materials used in each resident’s wells to figure out more about the contamination, but DEC officials said that was not good science. They prefer to map out contamination plumes using permanent monitoring wells.
If the state does the investigation, DEC will also decide on the scope of work.
“We don’t normally ask the owner’s opinion as to whether the scope of work is appropriate,” said Sue Edwards, a director in DEC's Division of Environmental Remediation.
But the state would consider information offered by the town’s consultant, a geologist with C.T. Male, she said.
“We want the best scope of work we can have. If you have information, that would be great,” she said.
Strough wanted details on the contamination level in each residential well, but she said that was considered confidential.
Strough protested, saying that if the town did the work, investigators had to have that data.
“They’re going to need that data to assess what’s going on,” he said.
After some discussion, DEC officials agreed they could come up with a nondisclosure agreement and then share those details.
The meeting ended without any indication of whether the town would take on the investigation.
DEC wants an answer soon so that the site plan can be finalized and contractors can mobilize to begin field work this summer.
Also at the meeting, Strough announced that the town had hired Behan Communications to handle communication and outreach to the residents in the Jenkinsville neighborhood.
