Queensbury warns of bill-paying website falsely claiming to be linked with town
Seen here is a screenshot of a website that is falsely claiming that is collecting tax payments on behalf of the town of Queensbury. 

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — Town officials are warning the public about an online bill-paying website that is falsely claiming it is affiliated with the town.

Town Supervisor John Strough said the town received a call from a resident, saying he had gotten notified he did not pay his school taxes. The man said he paid his taxes through a website called doxo.com.

He did not receive any confirmation after he paid the bill online, which was roughly $1,400, according to Strough. 

Strough said the website is not affiliated with the town. People should pay their taxes at the town’s website — www.queensbury.net.

The town is asking anyone who receives suspicious phone calls or emails from someone claiming to be a representative of Queensbury and requesting payment to call the town at 518-761-8200.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter.

