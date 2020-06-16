Queensbury Ward 4 hopefuls make introductions

QUEENSBURY — Ward 4 candidates focused on the budget in their first public meeting with the Town Board.
They will participate in a public question-and-answer session through Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. The link will be on the town website, and members of the public will be able to ask questions.
The Town Board will appoint one of the candidates to replace member Jennifer Switzer, who resigned in March. The public will get to vote in November, but until then the Town Board’s choice will serve.
Making the decision are two Democrats, one Republican who caucuses with them, and one other Republican.
In preparation for Thursday’s public forum, four of the five candidates introduced themselves to the board at the end of Monday’s board meeting. Republican Tim Brewer was absent.
Their main topic was how they would handle the budget.
Republican Tim McNulty, who spoke first, noted that he retired from the Army as a colonel. On his last overseas assignment, he managed 25,000 people with a $125 million budget.
“I had some interesting budget struggles, as we will have in this town in the next couple months,” he said. “I had to come up with interesting solutions.”
He also promised to regularly show up when problems arise in Ward 4, from natural disasters to smaller issues. As a colonel, he said, a fire chief gave him a firefighter helmet as a retirement gift because he was so often at a fire before they got there.
When the tornado struck Ward 4, he said, Supervisor John Strough was there, and the ward representative should have been there too — but the ward doesn’t have one.
“It hadn’t had the representative the last three or four months,” he said. “I would do my best to be at every activity I can, to be there, to provide support.”
Republican Brady Stark, who spoke next, acknowledged that he is the youngest of the candidates. He graduated from Queensbury High School in 2019 and now attends Union College, majoring in computer science.
“Many people think my age is a negative part of my candidacy,” he said. “I view it as a strength.”
He noted that he is on the Warren County Historical Society board of trustees as well as the town’s clean energy committee, was a field coordinator for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and has small business experience helping his family.
“I am also concerned with the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus,” he said.
He promised to work with the entire board if appointed.
“Being bipartisan is very important at the local level,” he said.
Independence Party member Travis Whitehead, who spoke next, said one the board’s main tasks this summer will be to work on the budget amid revenue shortfalls.
“You know we’re going to have substantial problems the next year or so,” he said, but added that “the good news” is the town saved a lot of money.
“I am confident we have enough,” he said.
He proposed taking out bonds for the new highway garage and work on Town Hall.
“We are at record low interest rates. We should be looking at bonding. We have a very low debt ratio in this town,” he said. “I think I would contribute greatly to this task of trying to get us to a budget everyone can live with.”
Democrat Amanda Magee, who spoke last, said her background in theater has taught her how to accomplish a lot on very little.
“Which means I have never had enough money and I have always had a deadline,” she said. “I always find ways to get things done, and that includes working with people I might not agree with.”
She owns Trampoline Design, based in Glens Falls, with three partners. In 2010, they founded the Glens Falls Collaborative to help small businesses.
“As a company we saw that there was a need for businesses to afford advertising,” she said.
So the merchants pooled their resources and negotiated deals with newspapers to do larger ads as a group.
Strough said that the candidates were right to focus on the budget. Sales tax revenue took a huge hit in April, but it’s only down 7.2% for the year because it was higher than expected in the first quarter.
Still, the town relies primarily on sales tax revenue. Strough said he told department heads, “We are going to have to be conservative, we are going to have to cut.”
He told the board to get ready.
“The serious work starts this summer,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
