Queensbury Ward 4 hopefuls make introductions

QUEENSBURY — Ward 4 candidates focused on the budget in their first public meeting with the Town Board.

They will participate in a public question-and-answer session through Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. The link will be on the town website, and members of the public will be able to ask questions.

The Town Board will appoint one of the candidates to replace member Jennifer Switzer, who resigned in March. The public will get to vote in November, but until then the Town Board’s choice will serve.

Making the decision are two Democrats, one Republican who caucuses with them, and one other Republican.

In preparation for Thursday’s public forum, four of the five candidates introduced themselves to the board at the end of Monday’s board meeting. Republican Tim Brewer was absent.

Their main topic was how they would handle the budget.

Republican Tim McNulty, who spoke first, noted that he retired from the Army as a colonel. On his last overseas assignment, he managed 25,000 people with a $125 million budget.

“I had some interesting budget struggles, as we will have in this town in the next couple months,” he said. “I had to come up with interesting solutions.”