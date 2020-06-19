Queensbury Ward 4 candidates answer questions during forum; Brewer drops out

QUEENSBURY — The Ward 4 candidates are down to four.
Republican Tim Brewer dropped out, which left four people to discuss town issues and their skills at a candidate forum Thursday.
Town Board members asked questions focusing on how each candidate would fit in with the board in terms of skills, experience and diversity. Then members of the community asked questions as well. The entire event was done through Zoom, with each candidate and the audience watching from their homes. Nick Caimano moderated it from Town Hall.
The Town Board can appoint a representative to serve for the rest of the year, filling the seat vacated when Jennifer Switzer resigned in March. The public will get to vote on next year’s representative on Nov. 3; the winner will have to run again in 2021 to earn a full term.
The Q&A can be viewed again through Zoom. To get to the recording, go https://bit.ly/2zLqf9i and type in 6t?nv01# as the password.
The following are answers to some of the questions. Questions were summarized for space.
How much should the board value diversity in this appointment and how do you rate your diversity?
Republican Tim McNulty noted that he worked in possibly “the most desegregated” job, the Army, and his experiences there could be of value in terms of a diverse board.
“You’ve got be a good listener to not just hear the words but understand the meaning and the intent of what’s being said,” he said.
Republican Brady Stark said the board should value diversity in its members and noted that he’s 19 years old.
“I think that kind of highlights my diversity,” he said. “I think a fresh perspective would definitely be something I could bring to the table.”
Independence Party member Travis Whitehead said that diversity is extremely important and noted his engineering background.
“I am very used to working with numbers. I demand facts,” he said, adding, “Five people in a room will always make a better decision than one person alone.”
Democrat Amanda Magee, the only woman running for the board, which is otherwise all men, said jokingly, “I will state the obvious. I am older than Brady.”
After pausing for laughter, she added, “I am also a woman. Understanding that the seat that was vacated was held by a woman … I think it’s important to have representation of the community on the board.”
What skill set do you bring to the board?
Whitehead described a special weeklong training program on decision-making that one of his first jobs required of all new employees.
“It is amazing how poorly we all tend to make decisions. We don’t get all the facts in line,” he said. “It takes quite some discipline (to not jump to conclusions). Put that aside, assemble the facts.”
Magee cited her experiences as a business owner.
“You might be on the phone with a trucking company and then talking to a senior executive,” she said. “I am very good at finding a commonality that gets us to the finish line together.”
McNulty said he’s skilled in consensus-building.
“If you want to move forward, you have to build consensus,” he said, adding, “I’ m in tune with the needs of the community.”
Stark said his experiences as a field coordinator for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had taught him a lot about government.
“I have a very good grasp on how government works,” he said.
How will you work with the board, rather than making personal attacks?
Stark said he can get along with everyone.
“Being bipartisan is very important at a local level. It’s something I value,” he said. “I would not use my platform for anything other than working for the Queensbury residents.”
Magee said that she focuses on solving underlying collaboration problems while building consensus for a particular situation.
“If there is friction of any sort, what is the root of that and how do we solve that too?” she said. “So that we solve two things.”
McNulty said the key is to treat people the way he’d want to be treated.
“Don’t try to push someone out of the room just because they said something you didn’t like,” he said. “You don’t do anything by making points or potshots at a Town Board meeting.”
Whitehead said he would focus on numbers, not personalities.
“My position (on any issue) will be numbers based. I have not chosen a political party,” he said. “The greatest gain is to have someone in the group who can direct you back to the point — why are we here, what is the problem?”
But he was the only one to confess that he would confront a board member if necessary.
“I try not to be confrontational,” he said. “But it takes two to tango, and if you have to have words with anyone I will have words.”
Whitehead has criticized board members on various issues over the years.
How does your expertise benefit the town?
McNulty cited his last overseas assignment in the Army, in which he oversaw 25,000 residents with a budget of $125 million.
“I was responsible for all facets of community life,” he said. “We had challenges we will have in the (Queensbury) community.”
Stark noted that as Stefanik’s field coordinator, he took calls from constituents and handled their concerns.
Whitehead cited his work in getting LED lights at Town Hall, which will save the town thousands of dollars each year, and his efforts to “root out some bad actors” like Siemens and Dave Decker.
“I think I will make a difference,” he said.
Magee said she’s been able to avoid furloughing any of her employees during the coronavirus crisis.
“Trampoline Design works a lot in destination marketing,” she added. “I understand what makes a community appealing.”
How will you ensure Queensbury shares in the economic benefits of Lake George?
Stark said the town must continue to take steps to protect the lake.
“I think protecting our lake, and making sure we have a great community environment and a clean community environment as well,” he said.
Whitehead said the septic inspection law was a good start but that more must be done to protect the lake, including encouraging more towns to adopt the law that requires a septic system inspection when the property is sold.
“We have to protect the lake. We have been doing a poor job of that,” he said. “They have had to close beaches at times.”
Magee called for cooperation.
“A rising tide lifts all ships,” she said. “As part of a regional draw, we have to all work together.”
McNulty said the next step should be a focus on creating year-round tourist activities and using occupancy tax revenue to draw in people from outside the region.
