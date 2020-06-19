Queensbury Ward 4 candidates answer questions during forum; Brewer drops out

Magee said that she focuses on solving underlying collaboration problems while building consensus for a particular situation.

“If there is friction of any sort, what is the root of that and how do we solve that too?” she said. “So that we solve two things.”

McNulty said the key is to treat people the way he’d want to be treated.

“Don’t try to push someone out of the room just because they said something you didn’t like,” he said. “You don’t do anything by making points or potshots at a Town Board meeting.”

Whitehead said he would focus on numbers, not personalities.

“My position (on any issue) will be numbers based. I have not chosen a political party,” he said. “The greatest gain is to have someone in the group who can direct you back to the point — why are we here, what is the problem?”

But he was the only one to confess that he would confront a board member if necessary.

“I try not to be confrontational,” he said. “But it takes two to tango, and if you have to have words with anyone I will have words.”

Whitehead has criticized board members on various issues over the years.