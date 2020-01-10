Queensbury wants HR consultant and in-house manager

Board members said they would like to have a manager on staff who would get to know the employees, but keep Pinnacle for bigger projects.

Miller said that could work well.

“You could have an HR generalist. They are priced much lower than the one that can negotiate with your unions,” she said.

Board members liked the sound of that.

Board member Jennifer Switzer also proposed looking at how much the town spends on labor costs when town officials make calls to the town’s labor lawyer, and whether most of those calls could be handled by an HR manager instead.

Miller said that, if the town called Pinnacle and its manager first, it would save money.

“We do have a history of reducing legal fees by a lot, because it’s preventative medicine — so you never get really sick,” she said.

In the meantime, the town may be hiring Pinnacle for another project. Water Superintendent Chris Harrington is negotiating a cost to have Pinnacle analyze the water department’s work shifts. Later, Pinnacle could be asked to help negotiate the next CSEA contract, which the town is negotiating now, and to update the employee handbook, Supervisor John Strough said.

