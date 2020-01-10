Queensbury wants HR consultant and in-house manager

QUEENSBURY — Having tried a human resources consulting company, the Town Board now wants to have both a consultant and an in-house HR manager.
The board had been trying to decide between a manager and a cheaper HR firm. Having both means double the cost.
The consultant produced a solid wage analysis, which an HR director might have struggled to do quickly, board members said.
But they were less impressed by an in-person training session to prevent sexual harassment. That training is required by the state.
“Not to sound too critical, but I do want to talk about that training,” said board member George Ferone at Monday’s workshop on the topic. “I was a little disappointed with the presentation.”
The goal of an in-person training session is to have more of an impact than an online video. But Ferone said the presentation was just as boring.
“He wasn’t engaging. He sat behind a desk in a chair and spoke to a slideshow,” Ferone said. “It didn’t come across very powerfully.”
The leaders of the consulting company involved, Pinnacle Human Resources LLC of Saratoga Springs, expressed surprise. Pinnacle President Rose Miller said she did not know who had run that training.
It was an indication of the size of the organization — and a possible negative.
Board members said they would like to have a manager on staff who would get to know the employees, but keep Pinnacle for bigger projects.
Miller said that could work well.
“You could have an HR generalist. They are priced much lower than the one that can negotiate with your unions,” she said.
Board members liked the sound of that.
Board member Jennifer Switzer also proposed looking at how much the town spends on labor costs when town officials make calls to the town’s labor lawyer, and whether most of those calls could be handled by an HR manager instead.
Miller said that, if the town called Pinnacle and its manager first, it would save money.
“We do have a history of reducing legal fees by a lot, because it’s preventative medicine — so you never get really sick,” she said.
In the meantime, the town may be hiring Pinnacle for another project. Water Superintendent Chris Harrington is negotiating a cost to have Pinnacle analyze the water department’s work shifts. Later, Pinnacle could be asked to help negotiate the next CSEA contract, which the town is negotiating now, and to update the employee handbook, Supervisor John Strough said.
