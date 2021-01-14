Queensbury veteran finds new battle buddy in successor dog

“When a service dog leaves its person, the effect can be devastating to the person, and often to the entire family in life-altering ways,” Lu Picard, ECAD co-founder and director of programs, said in a statement.

As a nonprofit, ECAD relies totally on donations for its existence.

“Fundraising for your first service dog is hard, but having to fundraise for a second, when going one day without a service dog is unbearable, can seem impossible,” Carrie Picard, ECAD’s head of development and marketing, said in a statement.

It can cost upward of $40,000 to train a service dog, Conlon said.

Nova helps wake Conlon up out of a nightmare or comforts him after a nightmare.

“When I would have a nightmare, they would be so vivid that when I’d wake up from them, I couldn’t go back to sleep,” said Conlon.

She will avoid aisles that contain too many people. She also responds to the “block” command, placing her body between Conlon and anyone too close.

“She is definitely closer to the PTSD aspect,” Conlon said, “as far as keeping me calm, collected. Out in public, I’m so fixated on her that I don’t worry about other people.”