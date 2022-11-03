Queensbury Union Free School District wants to share renovation plans for 2023

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Elementary School, built in 1950, may see its first interior renovation since 1967.

The Queensbury Union Free School District will hold a public forum on Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the elementary school cafeteria to present and receive input on plans to renovate the district's elementary school building and parts of the middle school.

"With an emphasis on your ideas, suggestions and support, our goal is to transform the elementary school into a stunning, modern and revolutionary space for our children to learn and grow," a letter from the school district reads.

Conner Dickson, of the district's communications office, said no renderings of the proposed plans were completed yet, as the project is still in the very first stages of planning. A vote to determine funding for the project is not planned until December 2023.

The forum on Nov. 16, will begin with a tour of the elementary school, in which the areas needing attention will be highlighted.

The attendees will be provided dinner while they are broken into smaller discussion groups.

A time for community members to share their ideas and ask questions is scheduled for the conclusion of the meeting.