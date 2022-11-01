Queensbury tree chosen for Rockefeller Center display

QUEENSBURY — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, known around the world as New York City’s Christmas centerpiece, is coming from Main Street in Queensbury this year.

The Norway spruce, located across from Impressive Imprints a few doors down from Dunkin' Donuts, stands 82 feet tall and is being donated by the “Lebowitz family,” local attorney Neil Lebowitz confirmed Tuesday.

Asked if he was the tree owner, Lebowitz said only that it was coming from the “Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, New York, that’s how we’re going to categorize it.”

“And that’s to distinguish ourselves from the prominent family of Lebowitzes from Hackensack, New Jersey, and Duluth, Minnesota,” he said with a chuckle before referring all questions to Michael Stouber, who handles public relations duties for Rockefeller Center.

Stouber, reached Tuesday morning minutes after the "Today" show made a brief announcement about the tree, said it’s tradition that interviews with the tree’s owner don’t begin until the day of the cutting.

“It will be cut next week on the 10th, arrive on the 12th and will be lit on the 30th,” Stouber said.

Workers from Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, were busy Tuesday prepping the tree for cutting. Five workers were buried high up in the tree among the bows as they methodically tied up branches to the base for transport.

Chad Nims, who owns NIMS Services and Tree Care by Stan Hunt, said Tishman Speyer gardener Erik Pauze, the man who chooses the famed tree each year, spotted the chosen tree while coming to Glens Falls to look at another tree.

“I asked how he found it and he said he just drove by it on the way to see the other one,” Nims said.

Nims said his companies have been hired to do site work to basically clean up the yard area to make it look better for when the cutting takes place and the media converges.

Pauze, who was on site orchestrating the work, said he isn’t allowed to comment on the tree, but he did say how much he was enjoying the area’s restaurants.

A TV crew from a New York City NBC affiliate was on the scene also, at one point stopping traffic to interview passing motorists, leading to a brief traffic backup and a honking horn. Several motorists stopped to take pictures also as the news of the tree trickled through the community.

Gary Randall, owner of Impressive Imprints, said he has witnessed several accidents in front of his store in the past and was hoping the hoopla over the tree wouldn’t add to that.

On the positive side, though, he joked that more people will likely know where his store is.

“It’s good publicity for Queensbury and for us,” he said.

Randall said he has been watching the workers tie the tree back and said they were also spraying it down with hoses. He said he also spoke with a woman who lived in the now-demolished home that sat on the property and she reminisced that the tree was a magnet for bats when she was young.

Commotion over the tree also was a little startling on Monday evening to one neighbor at a house just west of the tree.

Donovan Reed said he went outside Monday night for a cigarette and noticed people walking around the property with flashlights.

And then police came.

He said he had no idea the tree next door was headed for New York City fame.

“I was wondering what was going on,” he said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said this will mark the third Warren County tree to get national attention. Two other trees, one cut from Chestertown in 1964 and one from Crandall Park in 1969, served as National Christmas Trees in Washington, D.C.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough vividly remembers the 1969 tree because he and other Adirondack Community College students were enlisted to basically guard the tree at night after word got out. He said people tend to want souvenirs from the chosen tree, so he and others camped out around it to protect it. He vividly remembers campfire discussions about the turmoil of the world in 1969, but said he fondly recalls their role in protecting the tree.

“But it was kind of disappointing when President Nixon thanked Warren County, Ohio, for it,” Strough said.

Warren County Tourism Director Al Snow said an estimated 500,000 people a day walk by the tree in Rockefeller Center during the holiday season, and that's exposure for Queensbury and Warren County they could never afford to pay for.

“If it gets them to jump online and look where the tree came from, it could potentially drive them to come up and visit Ice Castles or Winter Carnival or ski at West Mountain or Gore or prompt them to come visit in the summer. I’m thinking it’s great news,” Snow said.