Queensbury town supervisor threatens lawsuit over vulgar words on political signs

“I have a job to do. So, no comment,” he said.

The sign in question is a common one sold online, although it is not available in the president’s official campaign store.

One B.S. sign is outside a house on Luzerne Road, across from the fire station. The homeowner could not be reached for comment by The Post-Star.

Another is on Wagon Trail, where two neighbors have erected dueling signs: one with the B.S. phrase, and the other with two signs opposing Trump. That neighbor’s signs say “Any functioning adult” for 2020 and compares the president to a sexually transmitted disease, but has no curse words, so Strough did not object to that one.

Kevin Quinn, the landlord for both houses on Wagon Trail, defended their right to put up the signs.

“It’s their freedom of speech,” he said. “It’s their yard. They rented the house. If it was derogatory to someone’s race or religion I’d be over their immediately.”

He asked whether Strough would work on removing curse words from television next.