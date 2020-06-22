Queensbury Town Hall air conditioning overheats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The new HVAC system at Town Hall began smoking Sunday and firefighters rushed to the building, but there was no fire damage.

“One of the compressors for the air conditioning system overheated and smoked,” Supervisor John Strough said. “It was part of the new HVAC system, so that’s covered under their warranty.”

The job wasn’t even complete when the overheating occurred.

“They were still working on it,” Strough said. “It was up and operational, except one of the cooling units wasn’t working right, and that’s to cool the compressor.”

As of Monday afternoon, the HVAC system was running again.

Firefighters vented smoke Sunday, but there was no damage.

