Queensbury town budget to break state tax cap

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury's preliminary 2023 budget will be presented to the public by Town Supervisor John Strough on Nov. 7, with a public hearing immediately after.

Board members will then be given the opportunity to vote on the proposed budget or suggest amendments, after hearing public comment, if any.

At Monday night's board meeting, the Town Board will set the public hearing.

Strough told The Post-Star he was "forced to break the tax cap" this year.

"A combination of things just created the perfect storm this year," he said. "I've had to increase wages to retain workers, and EMS was ready to collapse."

He said funding for emergency medical services has been an ongoing issue for the past four or five years.

Also cited for the budget increase were "workers' wages, COVID, inflation, gas prices" and other economic factors brought on by the pandemic.

At a Town Board workshop on Wednesday, Stephanie Smith, the director of the Queensbury Senior Citizens, asked the board for a $15,000 increase in funding for the organization, which offers a yearly membership to town residents 55 and older.

"We offer endless opportunities, travel, events and activities for seniors ages 55 and older. Current dues are $25 per person for a year," the group's website says.

One of Smith's points that was seconded by board member Tony Metivier was the desire and necessity to keep the membership fee at the current price.

"A few years back when the fee was raised from $15 to $25, it was detrimental," Metivier said.

"A lot of our seniors are living on fixed incomes and even a $5 increase would prevent some of our members from continuing," Smith added.

Smith said the extra money from the town would be used for more programs, as well as keeping activities at low to no extra cost for members.

The membership offers activities from traveling opportunities to lunches, line dancing, drawing, cooking and countless other activities.

Board member George Ferrone was worried increasing the organization's funding by $15,000 would open the door for a yearly request for the same amount.

The three members of the board present, Strough, Metivier and Ferrone, were "comfortable" increasing the funding for Queensbury Seniors by $10,000 from the $70,000 it was in this current year.

The full budget will be presented by Strough on Nov. 7 at the Town Board meeting at 7 p.m.