Queensbury Town Board will interview ward 4 candidates in secret

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hold interviews in secret with the five people who want to be appointed to the Ward 4 seat.
That seat has been vacant since Jennifer Switzer resigned on March 31, just three months after the start of her second term. Each term is two years.
When the board last had a vacancy — also for Ward 4 — it held interviews in public. That session, in February 2017, led to the appointment of Tim Brewer.
But this time, the board has decided to do something different.
“The consensus of the Town Board is that it should be done privately,” Supervisor John Strough said at Monday’s board meeting.
However, board member George Ferone noted that he wanted public interviews. Both he and board member Harrison Freer said a majority was different from a consensus, which suggests total agreement.
“I relinquish to the will of the board and based on the emails I read you, Harrison and Tony were in favor of an executive session. I was in favor of having an open meeting,” Ferone said.
But Strough said private interviews would be more fair and possibly more honest.
He said that in private meetings, he thinks “you (the candidate) will be more frank with us and we’ll be more frank with you.”
He also said it could eliminate an advantage for some candidates.
“The people who got interviewed first were at a disadvantage to the people who got interviewed later,” he said, noting that later interviewees “got to hear the questions and answers, got to reach the body language of the board.”
At the 2017 interviews, everyone was asked why they wanted to be appointed and their goals for the remainder of the term. Brewer and Whitehead were present for the interviews; Switzer did a video interview from Arizona, where she was traveling to her son’s graduation from Army military intelligence training.
This time, everyone may be on video conference calls.
The interviews will be June 17, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with each interview scheduled to be about half an hour.
Candidates include Independence Party member Travis Whitehead and Republican Tim Brewer, both of whom have run for the seat in the past.
Whitehead ran against Switzer, a Democrat, last year, losing in a vote of 542-410.
The three others are new politics. They include Democrat Amanda Magee, who runs Trampoline Design in Glens Falls; retired Army officer Republican Tim McNulty; and Republican Brady Stark, a Union College student who has worked as a field coordinator for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Stark is the youngest candidate.
