Queensbury Town Board will interview ward 4 candidates in secret

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hold interviews in secret with the five people who want to be appointed to the Ward 4 seat.

That seat has been vacant since Jennifer Switzer resigned on March 31, just three months after the start of her second term. Each term is two years.

When the board last had a vacancy — also for Ward 4 — it held interviews in public. That session, in February 2017, led to the appointment of Tim Brewer.

But this time, the board has decided to do something different.

“The consensus of the Town Board is that it should be done privately,” Supervisor John Strough said at Monday’s board meeting.

However, board member George Ferone noted that he wanted public interviews. Both he and board member Harrison Freer said a majority was different from a consensus, which suggests total agreement.

“I relinquish to the will of the board and based on the emails I read you, Harrison and Tony were in favor of an executive session. I was in favor of having an open meeting,” Ferone said.

But Strough said private interviews would be more fair and possibly more honest.