Queensbury Town Board urged to be transparent in Ward 4 interviews

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will not let the public observe Ward 4 candidate interviews, but Supervisor John Strough is now also arranging a public Q&A session.
“We should be able to make just about everybody happy,” Strough said.
The public session, tentatively scheduled for early next week, is intended to occur before the board meets on June 18 to interview the candidates in an executive session. Board members objected to calling that meeting “secret,” although they noted that whatever is said during the meeting will not be shared with the public.
Strough defended his plan after three of the four county supervisors-at-large for Queensbury wrote emails objecting to the private interviews.
“Let me clearly state as an elected official representing the town of Queensbury how disgusted I and so many residents are with your decision to hold interviews in secrecy,” wrote Supervisor-at-large Doug Beaty.
He noted the board would use the interviews to appoint a person to represent Ward 4 — a position that is normally elected. Board member Jennifer Switzer was re-elected to the post last November but resigned in March. Board members can appoint any resident to fill the vacancy until the November election.
Given that the people can’t vote on the appointment, “the people of the town of Queensbury deserve and have every right to see and hear each candidate in the open and what they say and how they say it,” Beaty wrote. “This is a PUBLIC position.”
Beaty told the board that they “should be embarrassed by their lack of common sense and responsibility to the town’s residents” and urged them to “do the right thing” and open the interviews.
“The audacity of this board (thank you to Mr. Ferone for standing up to this travesty) in insisting to hide from the Queensbury residents these interviews are beyond words,” he wrote.
Board member George Ferone, a Republican, was the only one on the board who said publicly that he wanted the interviews to be public. Strough said Tuesday that Ferone had initially asked him to keep the interviews private.
Two other county supervisors-at-large sent the board emails agreeing with Beaty.
“What I fail to understand is why if you want someone to work for the people, on the taxpayer dollar — in full transparency for the good of our community — why would you want them interviewed behind closed doors?” supervisor-at-large Rachel Seeber wrote. “My advice to any candidate for the job would be to ask that they be interviewed in public. Why not? They are working for the public. This is not a private business and I would hope that there is not a thing to hide as an elected rep.”
She added that public interviews could help the public make an informed choice at the election this fall.
Similarly, Supervisor-at-large Brad Magowan wrote, “People have called, not understanding the non-transparency from our board. I hope this matter will be changed to open for the public. It will make them feel that they MATTER.”
Strough said he was “not swayed” by the emails. However, last Friday he proposed holding a public session where people could ask the candidates questions. He noted that he made that decision before receiving emails on the issue.
“We’re looking for a moderator. We’re going to have it and it will be public,” he said. “If I have to, I’ll be the moderator.”
It will be held live on Zoom, and each candidate will answer a few questions from the moderator and then questions from the public, either through Zoom or through a call-in phone number. It will last 60 to 90 minutes and will be archived so that people can watch them later if they couldn’t see them live.
Strough defended his plan to keep the board interviews for each candidate private.
“Is there a side to some of these people that might be private, like a health issue that might get in the way of you needing to do the job that is necessary?” he said. “Or relationships they may have that might have relationships with the Town Board?”
He said candidates would be more willing to disclose such issues in private.
He also said that a majority of the board wanted private interviews. However, board member Harrison Freer said he didn’t care either way and simply wanted to get the appointment done as soon as possible.
Ferone said he wanted the interviews to be in public, as they were three years ago when the board last had to appoint a ward 4 representative.
Board member Tony Metivier insisted it should be private because, he said, the previous ward 4 interviews were held in private. But the audiotape of that meeting includes Strough saying that those interviews would be public, because no one’s job performance was being discussed.
“If you wanted to talk about performance of an individual on a private basis, but this is just generic, the questions that I have,” he said before starting the interviews. They were held in public and covered by The Post-Star.
In response to a Freedom of Information request from Ward 4 candidate Travis Whitehead, the town uploaded an audio clip of that meeting, but it stopped just before the interviews began. However, Whitehead located his own copy of the audio, which he provided to Metivier and The Post-Star.
The candidates include two people who have run for the seat before: Whitehead, an Independence Party member, and Republican Tim Brewer.
Whitehead ran against Switzer, a Democrat, last year, losing in a vote of 542-410.
The three others are new to politics. They include Democrat Amanda Magee, who runs Trampoline Design in Glens Falls; retired Army officer Tim McNulty, a Republican; and Republican Brady Stark, a Union College student who has worked as a field coordinator for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Stark is the youngest candidate.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.