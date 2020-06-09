Queensbury Town Board urged to be transparent in Ward 4 interviews

Similarly, Supervisor-at-large Brad Magowan wrote, “People have called, not understanding the non-transparency from our board. I hope this matter will be changed to open for the public. It will make them feel that they MATTER.”

Strough said he was “not swayed” by the emails. However, last Friday he proposed holding a public session where people could ask the candidates questions. He noted that he made that decision before receiving emails on the issue.

“We’re looking for a moderator. We’re going to have it and it will be public,” he said. “If I have to, I’ll be the moderator.”

It will be held live on Zoom, and each candidate will answer a few questions from the moderator and then questions from the public, either through Zoom or through a call-in phone number. It will last 60 to 90 minutes and will be archived so that people can watch them later if they couldn’t see them live.

Strough defended his plan to keep the board interviews for each candidate private.

“Is there a side to some of these people that might be private, like a health issue that might get in the way of you needing to do the job that is necessary?” he said. “Or relationships they may have that might have relationships with the Town Board?”