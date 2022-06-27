Queensbury Town Board updates short-term rental regulations

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board on Monday unanimously passed a resolution updating short-term rental operations in the town.

Monday's Town Board meeting included the second workshop on the ongoing issue of short-term rentals that the town has been grappling with for the last two years.

The original proposition mandated a five-day minimum for all renters, with short-term rental operators only allowed to rent 120 days of the year.

The regulation would help prevent "weekend warriors" who only rent for two to four days and disturb the other residents of a neighborhood.

The minimum would also limit the movement of traffic of new guests coming in and out of neighborhoods.

"We need to do something for the residents who don't know who their new neighbor is going to be from week to week," Ward 4 Councilman Tim McNulty said.

Since the last workshop, an amendment was added to only impose the five-day minimum during the warmer season, from May 15 to Sept. 15.

"What you've put together appears to be a compromise," Supervisor John Strough said to the Citizen Advisory Committee, headed by Councilperson Harrison Freer, during the meeting.

McNulty said on Monday that while many short-term rental operators may do it right and 80% may follow the rules, the other 20% may not, and that while the resolution could be subject to future change, the town had to start somewhere.

"I understand the position of Airbnb owners (and other forms of rental operations). If I owned one, I would probably take the same position as them. However, I live in a nice neighborhood. If I were asked if I would be comfortable having an Airbnb next to me, quite honestly, I would say no," Strough said.

Freer, who was instrumental in drawing up the resolution, said in a separate conversation that a common theme to many rental operators is their primary residence is not in the area.

For those owners who do have a primary residence in the neighborhood, the five-day minimum does not apply, he said.

There are always exceptions.

Area resident and short-term rental owner Sean Ryan and his wife live on Glen Lake and have three children.

"I do care about this area; we grew up here. This is our home," Ryan said Monday.

Ryan and his family have come to rely on the extra income from short-term rentals.

Ryan said he and his wife are really thorough in their vetting process and only rent to people they trust.

"We're just trying to do it the right way, and I would like you (the Town Board) to trust us and others to do it right," Ryan said.

Freer said that owners of rental LLC properties, who have an Airbnb and the like, may be unhappy with the resolution as it prevents total flexibility and limits the amount of days they can rent.

Other comments made during the workshop were similar to those from the first one on June 8.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.