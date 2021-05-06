Queensbury Town Board to hold public meeting on landfill investigation decision

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hold a public meeting soon to hash out whether the town should run a landfill “site characterization” investigation or let the state Department of Environmental Conservation do it.
The closed town landfill on Jenkinsville Road is suspected of leaking 1,4-dioxane, a probable carcinogen, which has contaminated drinking water wells nearby. The next step is to determine if the landfill is the source of the 1,4-dioxane.
Residents have questioned what the Town Board is discussing on the matter. Board members said at Monday’s Town Board meeting that they are talking daily.
The only problem: Those discussions have not been public.
Residents who live in the area want to hear those discussions. According to the state Committee on Open Government, they should be able to: the water contamination issue does not qualify for any of the exemptions in the Open Meetings Law.
“I can’t think of anything that would allow them to have this conversation behind closed doors, at least all of it,” said Committee on Open Government Assistant Director Kristin O’Neill.
Government bodies are also not allowed to deliberately skirt the law by communicating via email or phone to reach a decision.
“In this regard, there is nothing in the Open Meetings Law that would preclude members of a public body from conferring individually, by telephone, via mail or e-mail. However, a series of communications between individual members or telephone calls among the members which results in a collective decision … would in my opinion be inconsistent with law,” former Committee on Open Government Executive Director Robert Freeman wrote in an advisory opinion in 2000.
He emphasized that the point of the Open Meetings Law was to allow the public to observe the deliberations leading to a decision, not just the final vote.
Strough has in the past said openly that board members “iron out” their differences via email before Town Board meetings, which O’Neill has said is a violation of the law.
But on Wednesday, Strough emphasized that he understands the public wants to see the full discussion. He said that will happen.
“This discussion has not gone to any significant depth because we do not have the information we need. So, in regards to this matter, the Town Board has not ‘deliberated’ as you say,” he said in an email. “That ‘deliberation’ will take place after we have the information we need to have that ‘deliberation.’”
Once they have gathered the facts, he said, he would schedule a meeting where the board and residents will together discuss the issue.
Mark Behan of Behan Communications is expected to attend that meeting. Strough hired Behan Communications of Glens Falls after speaking to each Town Board member in private.
“I discussed engaging the firm with each member of the Town Board and shared the Behan engagement agreement with each board member, and there was full agreement that we should engage the firm,” he said.
As supervisor, he can hire professional services costing less than $10,000 without a board vote. The “initial phase” of the work from Behan Communications is estimated to cost $9,500, according to the company’s proposal. The town is paying $300 per hour.
The initial phase includes preparing informative materials for Jenkinsville residents and property owners, as well as putting information on the town website and recommending a public participation process, according to the proposal.
Behan Communications sent a proposal to the Town Board on April 21, saying it had begun work on April 16 at the board’s request.
Strough said he would ask the Town Board to vote on the proposal at the next board meeting, on May 17.
There is one portion of the board’s discussion on the landfill issue that could be private. If the board seeks legal advice, the town attorney can speak to board members behind closed doors. But they can’t then discuss that advice in private, O’Neill said.
“They should be taking that information and deliberating in public,” she said. “The deliberative portion should be in public.”
The board can’t say, “We’ve been talking about it and we’ll let you know,” she added.
The town may soon receive a consent order from DEC, and it’s possible the town could end up having to pay for cleanup of the contamination. But none of that is a reason for discussions behind closed doors.
“The fact that it involves DEC is certainly not going to impact whether they should be having conversations in public,” she said.
Possible fines or fees set by DEC would not make the issue a matter of potential litigation, which is an exemption under the open meetings law.
“At a minimum, somebody would have had to file a notice of claim” to meet the litigation exemption, she said. “A consent order, that’s more of an administrative action.”
