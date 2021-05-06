Queensbury Town Board to hold public meeting on landfill investigation decision

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hold a public meeting soon to hash out whether the town should run a landfill “site characterization” investigation or let the state Department of Environmental Conservation do it.

The closed town landfill on Jenkinsville Road is suspected of leaking 1,4-dioxane, a probable carcinogen, which has contaminated drinking water wells nearby. The next step is to determine if the landfill is the source of the 1,4-dioxane.

Residents have questioned what the Town Board is discussing on the matter. Board members said at Monday’s Town Board meeting that they are talking daily.

The only problem: Those discussions have not been public.

Residents who live in the area want to hear those discussions. According to the state Committee on Open Government, they should be able to: the water contamination issue does not qualify for any of the exemptions in the Open Meetings Law.

“I can’t think of anything that would allow them to have this conversation behind closed doors, at least all of it,” said Committee on Open Government Assistant Director Kristin O’Neill.

Government bodies are also not allowed to deliberately skirt the law by communicating via email or phone to reach a decision.