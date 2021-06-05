Queensbury Town Board to hear from Jenkinsville residents over potential Superfund site on Monday

QUEENSBURY — Residents, on Monday, will have an opportunity to weigh in on who they believe should conduct a site characterization study of the town-owned landfill in the Jenkinsville neighborhood after the area was declared a potential Superfund site earlier this year.
The Town Board has set aside time during its meeting on Monday to hear directly from residents on whether they believe the town or the state Department of Environmental Conservation should conduct the study.
The study will determine if the former town-owned landfill is the source of the 1,4 dioxane contaminate that has been discovered in more than a dozen residential wells in the area. The toxin is believed to be a carcinogen.
“I think I can speak for myself and the Town Board when I say that we’re there to listen,” said Supervisor John Strough.
The site was declared a potential Superfund site by DEC in April, after the state’s Department of Health began testing groundwater in the area following the adoption of new standards of 1,4 dioxane in drinking water last year.
Several residents have been using bottled drinking water since last year after their wells tested positive for the toxin.
It’s unclear if board members will reach a consensus on who should lead the study on Monday, but Strough said he has already prepared the necessary resolutions should the matter come up for a vote.
“It’s entirely possible that the board has no resolution at the time, in which case I will just pull the resolutions for later consideration,” he said.
Last month, Strough said the town could complete the study through its contractor, C.T. Male, in one and a half to three years at a cost of $150,000 to $600,000, depending on what was found.
DEC said it could complete the entire investigation, including the subsequent remediation steps if the landfill is determined to be the source, in about three years. The site characterization phase would take DEC 12 to 18 months.
The department has not provided a cost estimate for the study because it is still waiting for the town to decide who will take the lead.
Strough said he expects there will be enough time to hear from all residents on Monday, but noted the town will schedule a second meeting on the matter should some voices go unheard.
He added that the town has contacted everyone in the neighborhood to ensure that residents and is hopeful that all residents will make their voice heard.
Asked if he had any thoughts on who should lead the study, Strough declined to answer.
“I want to hear from all sides first,” he said.
Monday’s Town Board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Residents can attend the meeting at Town Hall, or weigh in via Zoom or on the town’s YouTube channel, where the meeting will be livestreamed.
For more information, visit: queensbury.net.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.