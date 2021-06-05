Queensbury Town Board to hear from Jenkinsville residents over potential Superfund site on Monday

Several residents have been using bottled drinking water since last year after their wells tested positive for the toxin.

It’s unclear if board members will reach a consensus on who should lead the study on Monday, but Strough said he has already prepared the necessary resolutions should the matter come up for a vote.

“It’s entirely possible that the board has no resolution at the time, in which case I will just pull the resolutions for later consideration,” he said.

Last month, Strough said the town could complete the study through its contractor, C.T. Male, in one and a half to three years at a cost of $150,000 to $600,000, depending on what was found.

DEC said it could complete the entire investigation, including the subsequent remediation steps if the landfill is determined to be the source, in about three years. The site characterization phase would take DEC 12 to 18 months.

The department has not provided a cost estimate for the study because it is still waiting for the town to decide who will take the lead.