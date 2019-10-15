{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury Town Hall

A view of Queensbury Town Hall

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hold a workshop meeting at 3:30 p.m. today to review the proposed annual town budget. 

The workshop meeting is open to the public and will be held in the supervisor's conference room in Town Hall. 

A story about the budget on Page C1 Sunday included an incorrect time for today's meeting.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments