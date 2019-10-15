QUEENSBURY — The Town Board will hold a workshop meeting at 3:30 p.m. today to review the proposed annual town budget.
The workshop meeting is open to the public and will be held in the supervisor's conference room in Town Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A story about the budget on Page C1 Sunday included an incorrect time for today's meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.