Queensbury Town Board offers EMS squads 2% contract increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — This was supposed to be the year of great changes in the town’s emergency medical services.

An analyst was working on ways for the ambulance squads to achieve savings by joint purchasing. The Town Board was looking into whether boundaries should be changed to even out the work for each squad. There was even some talk of merging squads.

In light of all that, the board did not approve a new 3-year contract with each squad at the end of last year. Instead, the board gave them one month’s payment and said the new plan should be done early this year.

Instead, the squads got a pandemic.

They’re going through more supplies than before, as items are contaminated by possible coronavirus patients, and as cleaning supplies and protective gear are used much more often.

So they told the board they need a new contract so that they can actually get the funding they need.

The board agreed to pay them monthly without a contract.

Town Supervisor John Strough also offered them a 1-year contract with a 2% increase. He is waiting for a response from all the squads.

“It doesn’t resolve all their issues, but it would help,” he said.