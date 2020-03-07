Queensbury Town Board nearly gives up on noise limits in nuisance law

QUEENSBURY — After mulling over a nuisance law for months, the Town Board nearly threw in the towel this week.
“Am I alone in saying this public nuisance law is a nuisance?” Supervisor John Strough asked at Monday’s Town Board workshop meeting. “The problem is we’re having trouble wording it in a way that is enforceable.”
Board member Tony Metivier agreed.
“It’s just so vague,” he said. “We’ve been spinning our wheels on this for a decade.”
Last summer, the board had a draft that included quiet hours: no amplified outdoor music after 11 p.m., no construction before 7 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends, and no such work after 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.
But it also included a blanket ban for anything that “offends public decency” or annoyed people’s rest.
That was roundly criticized as being unenforceably vague.
“How are we ever going to write language?” Metivier said.
Strough proposed just dropping the idea, and Metivier agreed, saying the town should focus on passing the regulations for the number of cars and guests at short-term rentals. Complaints involving those renters led to the most recent attempt to create a nuisance law.
Renters have turned one quiet neighborhood into a constant party zone, with loud music and drunken guests outside every night. They’ve also behaved inappropriately — walking around nude, urinating into Lake Sunnyside from a rented porch, and leaving trash. The board wanted a law that could rein in all of those behaviors.
Board member Jennifer Switzer scolded the board for thinking about abandoning the project.
“I have had a resident on me for a year,” she said, referring to an angry resident whose neighbor rents out to partiers. “I don’t think we should give up.”
Strough told her they might not be able to write a law that can be enforced.
Switzer was not persuaded.
“No law is perfect,” she said. “For the most part, people are going to see this and follow it.”
Board member George Ferone suggested that they give the problem to their attorneys to solve. They should craft a law they can defend in court, he said.
Strough agreed to hand it over.
“OK, we won’t kill it,” he said.
