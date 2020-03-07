Queensbury Town Board nearly gives up on noise limits in nuisance law

Renters have turned one quiet neighborhood into a constant party zone, with loud music and drunken guests outside every night. They’ve also behaved inappropriately — walking around nude, urinating into Lake Sunnyside from a rented porch, and leaving trash. The board wanted a law that could rein in all of those behaviors.

Board member Jennifer Switzer scolded the board for thinking about abandoning the project.

“I have had a resident on me for a year,” she said, referring to an angry resident whose neighbor rents out to partiers. “I don’t think we should give up.”

Strough told her they might not be able to write a law that can be enforced.

Switzer was not persuaded.

“No law is perfect,” she said. “For the most part, people are going to see this and follow it.”

Board member George Ferone suggested that they give the problem to their attorneys to solve. They should craft a law they can defend in court, he said.

Strough agreed to hand it over.

“OK, we won’t kill it,” he said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.