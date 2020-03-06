Queensbury Town Board member Jennifer Switzer resigns due to new job

QUEENSBURY — Town Board member Jennifer Switzer is resigning at the end of the month.
She sent her resignation to Supervisor John Strough late Friday afternoon, effective March 31.
“After careful consideration and much reflection, I have decided I can no longer represent my constituents or perform the duties necessary of a councilperson due to my new position and work schedule as business manager of Warrensburg Central School District,” she wrote.
As business manager, she needed to be at Board of Education meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of every month. But often, including January, February and March, the Queensbury Town Board meets at the same time.
Switzer won re-election to her second term in November against resident Travis Whitehead, who ran on the Independence Party line. Switzer is a Democrat. Each term is two years.
She took the new job in October. At the time, she said it wouldn’t affect her Town Board post.
The remaining Town Board members will vote on a replacement.
While the decision may not fall along party lines, without Switzer the board consists of two Democrats, one Republican and a Republican who often caucuses with the Democrats.
“She’s going to be hard to replace,” Strough said. “I can understand — I think that her job is very demanding. But I’m going to miss her.”
He recently rescheduled a board workshop meeting in an effort to avoid conflicts with her Warrensburg meetings.
He didn’t know about her resignation until he received the email just after 5 p.m. Friday.
In her letter, Switzer thanked the board, town employees and her constituents.
“I have truly enjoyed my tenure on the Town Board, collaborating with fellow board members as we worked to improve the quality of life of our residents. I was especially humbled in assisting those who trusted our local government enough to call, email or attend a Town Board meeting to alert us to their issues and concerns,” she wrote. “I will miss working with many of the town employees, who are second to none and the true backbone of our town. I will always be grateful for the support the constituents of Ward 4 bestowed upon me to represent them these last two years and three months.”
Switzer has been a strong voice on the board, most recently pushing the board not to give up on a nuisance ordinance and to solve the longstanding need for human relations management.
She said she was resigning with regret.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.