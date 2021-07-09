Queensbury Town Board in favor of marijuana sales

QUEENSBURY — Town Board members are in favor of allowing recreational marijuana sales, at least for now.
Board members discussed whether to opt out of retail cannabis sales during a workshop meeting last month after Kathleen Kelly, owner of Queensbury Cigar & Pipe on Route 9, expressed interest in opening a local dispensary.
“I think it will work for me,” she said. “I’ve seen it work for others.”
Kelly has yet to submit plans for a dispensary.
Under the state’s new marijuana law, approved earlier this year, municipalities have until Dec. 31 to pass a local law opting out of retail cannabis sales. Cities, towns and villages are automatically opted into retail sales unless a law is passed.
But local governments that opt out would be excluded from collecting any of the estimated $350 million in sales tax revenue expected to be generated.
Board members who attended the June 29 workshop said to prohibit retail sales would make no sense, since marijuana could still be consumed under the state’s new law.
Still, they agreed to schedule a public hearing later this month to get input from residents and said a final decision will be based on public opinion.
“I want to withhold and make note that the public’s opinion may change my opinion,” said Supervisor John Strough. “But as of right now, I’m inclined to stay opted in.”
It’s unclear when a final decision will be made, although board members said they want to decide sooner rather than later, so anyone interested in opening a dispensary can apply for permits as soon as possible.
Similar conversations are taking place in municipalities throughout the state, including Glens Falls.
Plans to open a dispensary in the city near Cool Insuring Arena were tabled earlier this year to give the Common Council time to decide whether to allow retail sales.
The city wants details on additional regulations from the state, which are expected to be released later this year.
Anthony Metivier, First Ward representative, said cannabis is already consumed by residents, and he believes the financial benefit would outweigh any downside.
“The only detriment there would be is how much money we lose out on,” he said.
According to the law, cannabis sales will have a 13% tax rate, with 9% going directly to the state.
The remaining 4% would be divided between the county and municipalities that allow retail sales. Counties would receive 25% of the tax and the remaining 75% would go to the municipality.
“If we don’t do it, some other municipality will,” said George Ferone, Third Ward representative.
Harrison Freer, who represents the Second Ward, did not attend the workshop.
Still, board members agreed there are concerns about marijuana legalization that must be addressed, including where in the town dispensaries would be allowed.
It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.
A public hearing has been scheduled for the July 26 Town Board meeting.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.