Queensbury Town Board in favor of marijuana sales

QUEENSBURY — Town Board members are in favor of allowing recreational marijuana sales, at least for now.

Board members discussed whether to opt out of retail cannabis sales during a workshop meeting last month after Kathleen Kelly, owner of Queensbury Cigar & Pipe on Route 9, expressed interest in opening a local dispensary.

“I think it will work for me,” she said. “I’ve seen it work for others.”

Kelly has yet to submit plans for a dispensary.

Under the state’s new marijuana law, approved earlier this year, municipalities have until Dec. 31 to pass a local law opting out of retail cannabis sales. Cities, towns and villages are automatically opted into retail sales unless a law is passed.

But local governments that opt out would be excluded from collecting any of the estimated $350 million in sales tax revenue expected to be generated.

Board members who attended the June 29 workshop said to prohibit retail sales would make no sense, since marijuana could still be consumed under the state’s new law.

Still, they agreed to schedule a public hearing later this month to get input from residents and said a final decision will be based on public opinion.