Queensbury Town Board has only two contested races out of five

He did not go door to door for his petition signatures.

“What you did was, you went to people you knew. It was difficult to go around and knock on doors,” he said.

This is the third time Metivier has had to petition into a primary to get his party’s line. The reason he keeps being challenged by Republicans dates back to a dispute in 2016 over who should be town attorney, in which he did not vote for the legal firm preferred by the county GOP leadership. After backlash from the then-leaders of the party, Metivier has largely caucused with the Democrats and has not asked the town Republican Committee to endorse him. But the committee is run by a different person now: his colleague on the board, Ferone.

Ferone said he would have welcomed a discussion if Metivier had asked for an endorsement.

“He did not approach us, so there was no discussion. If he did, I definitely would have liked to talk to him about it,” Ferone said.

