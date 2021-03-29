Queensbury Town Board has only two contested races out of five

QUEEENSBURY — Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans could muster a full slate for this fall’s election.
Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat, is running unopposed. The upcoming term would be his fifth.
Also unopposed are two Town Board members, George Ferone and Tim McNulty, who are both Republicans.
There are only two contested seats. In Ward 1, Town Board member Tony Metivier will be in a Republican primary against John Kassebaum. Both men are Republicans.
In Ward 2, Town Board member Harrison Freer, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican David Deeb. The two faced off two years ago as well.
The chairmen for each party said there just wasn’t enough interest to run a candidate in every race.
“We do have a candidate in each of the wards,” said Ferone, who is also the Republican chairman.
But he didn’t have anyone who wanted to run for the full-time job of being supervisor.
“It’s a big job, you know,” he said. “At this time, we don’t have anyone in a position to do that.”
Town Democratic Chairman Mike Parwana said interested candidates were hit hard by the economic fallout of the pandemic and couldn’t run this year.
“We had a number of good potential candidates who couldn’t commit to run in this cycle,” he said. “Not directly necessarily, but the pandemic has compounded difficulties with work, school, family and proper safety protocols. Contrary to belief in some quarters, many Democrats are capitalist business owners. Many of the best small businesses in our communities are run by Democrats.”
But he still wanted to run candidates against both of the Republicans on the board.
“I’m disappointed that Queensbury Democrats won’t field a more full slate of candidates in this cycle. The voters deserve choice,” he said.
It was also a somewhat awkward year to run. Metivier said he faced questions from his neighbors when he went door-to-door to get his petition signed. Residents asked about how he disinfected his pens, among other concerns.
Still, Ferone noted the state reduced the number of signatures required this year, although that wouldn’t solve the problem of needing to speak to voters during the campaign.
“I think Ward 4 was like 24-26 signatures to get on the ballot and I think the Democratic signatures were even less than that, because there are fewer Democrats there,” Ferone said. “It was not a hard lift. If you think about it, it would have been an easier year to try it.”
He did not go door to door for his petition signatures.
“What you did was, you went to people you knew. It was difficult to go around and knock on doors,” he said.
This is the third time Metivier has had to petition into a primary to get his party’s line. The reason he keeps being challenged by Republicans dates back to a dispute in 2016 over who should be town attorney, in which he did not vote for the legal firm preferred by the county GOP leadership. After backlash from the then-leaders of the party, Metivier has largely caucused with the Democrats and has not asked the town Republican Committee to endorse him. But the committee is run by a different person now: his colleague on the board, Ferone.
Ferone said he would have welcomed a discussion if Metivier had asked for an endorsement.
“He did not approach us, so there was no discussion. If he did, I definitely would have liked to talk to him about it,” Ferone said.
