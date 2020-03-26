Queensbury Town Board decides on HR consultant

“We don’t have the facilities for an HR person. This would relieve that situation,” he said. “I think there is a lot of benefit to trying this out.”

The town hired Pinnacle for a few tasks recently, including an employee problem and a required sexual harassment prevention training for all employees. While the firm was criticized for running a boring training, Strough said he was “very satisfied” with the firm’s handling of the employee situation.

Town Board member Harrison Freer was the only one to vote no.

“I believe we need an in-house HR person for the staff,” he said, noting the town has more than 100 employees and nearly 200 employees each summer.

“We need help with our HR,” he said. “From a long-term standpoint I think it is in the town’s best interest to have in-house HR capabilities.”

Board member Jennifer Switzer, who is resigning at the end of the month, helped create the job description for the in-house manager that was never hired. But she was not at the meeting. The time of the board meetings conflicts with required meetings for her new job.

