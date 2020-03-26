Queensbury Town Board decides on HR consultant

QUEENSBURY – For the next year, the town will have a consultant running its human resources department.
Several Town Board members had pressed for a full-time human resources manager and spent a year crafting a job description that would be acceptable to Civil Service. The board voted unanimously in February 2019 to create the position.
But no one was ever hired, and this year Supervisor John Strough proposed using a consultant instead.
The board voted 3-1 to hire Pinnacle Human Resources LLC of Saratoga Springs at Monday’s meeting.
The firm will be paid $90 an hour for an unspecified number of hours. The firm will provide daily communication with employees and regular meetings with management, among many other tasks. The firm may take over payroll or become the backup payroll processor.
If the firm works fewer than 20 hours a week, the town will save money over what it would likely have spent on a full-time employee, after benefits. The manager was to be paid something in the neighborhood of $60,000.
Strough is confident that choosing a consultant will save money.
“We outsource StoredTech (for IT services). We outsource dog control,” he said.
He added that it would be difficult to create an office at Town Hall for a full-time manager.
“We don’t have the facilities for an HR person. This would relieve that situation,” he said. “I think there is a lot of benefit to trying this out.”
The town hired Pinnacle for a few tasks recently, including an employee problem and a required sexual harassment prevention training for all employees. While the firm was criticized for running a boring training, Strough said he was “very satisfied” with the firm’s handling of the employee situation.
Town Board member Harrison Freer was the only one to vote no.
“I believe we need an in-house HR person for the staff,” he said, noting the town has more than 100 employees and nearly 200 employees each summer.
“We need help with our HR,” he said. “From a long-term standpoint I think it is in the town’s best interest to have in-house HR capabilities.”
Board member Jennifer Switzer, who is resigning at the end of the month, helped create the job description for the in-house manager that was never hired. But she was not at the meeting. The time of the board meetings conflicts with required meetings for her new job.
